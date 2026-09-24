<p>Attendees of the event select their glasses with diamonds at the table.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Attendees of the event select their glasses with diamonds at the table.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Linda Loop, founder and CEO of Dress for Success, speaks at the event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Linda Loop, founder and CEO of Dress for Success, speaks at the event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Joel Ngongo, left, a senior majoring in psychology from Wilkes University, wore an interviewing-in-construction outfit for the fashion show at the annual Dress for Success event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Joel Ngongo, left, a senior majoring in psychology from Wilkes University, wore an interviewing-in-construction outfit for the fashion show at the annual Dress for Success event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Shanelly Hinds, a senior majoring in criminology and sociology, and minoring in women and gender studies from Wilkes University, is dressed in a housekeeping outfit for the fashion show at the annual event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Shanelly Hinds, a senior majoring in criminology and sociology, and minoring in women and gender studies from Wilkes University, is dressed in a housekeeping outfit for the fashion show at the annual event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Shanie Mohammad, a board member for Dress for Success, gave a speech at the annual event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Shanie Mohammad, a board member for Dress for Success, gave a speech at the annual event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Kelsey Natupsky at the diamond raffle stand.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Kelsey Natupsky at the diamond raffle stand.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Glasses fill a table at the event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Glasses fill a table at the event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Attendees of the event select their glasses with diamonds at the table.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Attendees of the event select their glasses with diamonds at the table.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Board members of Dress to Success, from left, Shanie Mohammad, Erica Acosta, and Megan Pitts.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Board members of Dress to Success, from left, Shanie Mohammad, Erica Acosta, and Megan Pitts.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>From left, Charles Long and Amanda Esposito at the annual event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

From left, Charles Long and Amanda Esposito at the annual event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Some of the crowd at the event.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Some of the crowd at the event.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader

Dress for Success Luzerne County held its annual Diamonds Downtown fundraiser Thursday at the Westmoreland Club.

Funds raised at the event went toward supporting the nonprofit’s mission of empowering women to achieve economic mobility through workplace attire, career development tools, and a supportive network.

There was also a chance for those in attendance to leave with a big prize. One lucky attendee won a diamond provided by Valentine’s Jewelry. Each guest also received a gift.

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