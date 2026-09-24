Dress for Success Luzerne County held its annual Diamonds Downtown fundraiser Thursday at the Westmoreland Club.
Funds raised at the event went toward supporting the nonprofit’s mission of empowering women to achieve economic mobility through workplace attire, career development tools, and a supportive network.
There was also a chance for those in attendance to leave with a big prize. One lucky attendee won a diamond provided by Valentine’s Jewelry. Each guest also received a gift.
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