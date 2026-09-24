Rachel Delp, of Saw Mill Road, speaks out against the overlay approval.

Tony Allegrati of Salem Twp. speaks in favor of the data center overlay district expansion during public comment Thursday.

Members of the Salem Twp. Planning Commission look on during Thursday’s meeting.

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BERWICK — For the third time, the Salem Township Planning Commission approved an expansion to its Special Data Center Overlay District to accommodate a $1.4 billion data center project.

Planning Commission Chairman Paul Hess, members Randy Rinehimer, John Fogg, and John Bower Jr. voted in favor of the expansion, while member Susan Lynn abstained, citing that she is a landowner in the project area.

The matter moves to the Salem Township Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to meet in October.

With the recommendation, the overlay zone will expand by more than 4,000 acres, and plans proposed by 4-3 Glennbrook Group for an energy and digital infrastructure project dubbed “Salem 3” will move forward.

The project includes property parcels to be purchased from over 200 local owners.

Jack Sordoni, co-founder of 4-3 Consulting, said at Thursday’s planning commission meeting that he would agree to an increase in setbacks from 1,000 square feet to 1,500 square feet, as well as a maximum height of 65 feet for the buildings.

Sordoni also said his company was prepared to offer baseline water testing for every well in Salem Township, at his own expense.

“So, if any ground disturbance bothers the quality of water later, we’ll have a baseline, and we’ll incorporate that into the purchase agreement,” he told the commission.

The Planning Commission first approved the expansion on July 23, but that decision was voided after a group of citizens sued Salem Township, claiming officials violated the Sunshine Act by turning away some meeting attendees and locking the doors.

Luzerne County Judge Lesa S. Gelb ruled on Aug. 25 that the planning commission had to hold another meeting on a zoning amendment, which it did on Aug. 27.

However, Gelb’s written order placed a stay on any data center overlay district action at that meeting. The planning commission said afterward that it had not seen Gelb’s full written decision before Aug. 27, so it had to vote for a third time on Thursday.