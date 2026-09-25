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WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury this week convicted a Kingston man of punching a state constable who was monitoring a waste dumping site in West Wyoming in 2022.

Robert Bovolick, 45, of Sharpe Street, was convicted of felony aggravated assault following a two day trial before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas.

Bovolick was acquitted on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Bovolick was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, with punching state Constable Jerome I. Domkowski on Sept. 17, 2022, according to court records.

Domkowski was working in his capacity as constable monitoring a waste disposal site for residents of West Wyoming.

After checking Bovolick’s identification, Domkowski advised him he was not permitted to use the waste disposal site as he was not a West Wyoming resident, court records say.

Court records say Bovolick dumped waste at the West Wyoming site and was approached by Domkowski.

Bovolick exited his truck and punched Domkowski, who suffered injuries to his nose and forehead, court records say.

Assistant District Attorney Frank J. Artiz Jr. prosecuted.

Bovolick remains free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30.