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Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in October to help seniors and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams.

All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

DoBS also encourages Pennsylvanians to visit My Money — a new online resource designed to help consumers learn about, manage, and protect their finances.

Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-use location.

The Department’s Consumer Help Center also provides free help to anyone with a concern or complaint about Pennsylvania financial entities, services, or products. Consumers can contact the DoBS’s Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or ra-pabanking@pa.gov for assistance.

To request a customized presentation, contact the team at 717-214-5565, or via email at informed@pa.gov.

In 2025, DoBS managed more than 11,000 consumer inquiries and conducted over 300 outreach events reaching nearly 53,000 Pennsylvanians with financial education and investor protection information. Since being launched in June 2026, the My Money website has been visited by more than 162,000 consumers.

Event for older adults

• Hosted by the Luzerne County Office of Aging at the Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center, 5 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to members only. For additional information, contact Maria Linso at 570-825-3484 or Maria.Linso@luzernecounty.org.

Bill to keep Chinese transceivers out of US

U.S. Senators Dave McCormick (R-PA), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), John Cornyn (R-TX), and John Fetterman (D-PA) this week introduced the Securing National Security Systems from Chinese Optical Transceivers Act, bipartisan legislation to prevent Chinese-made optical transceivers from being used in the federal government’s most sensitive national security systems.

The senators said Chinese manufacturers have become major suppliers of optical transceivers, creating U.S. alliance on these critical components which move data through high-speed fiber-optic networks, including the networks powering artificial intelligence. Because advanced transceivers can contain reprogrammable firmware, their use in national security networks can create potential supply-chain and security risks.

In June, the Department of War added major Chinese manufacturer InnoLight to its Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies, but current law does not impose a government-wide prohibition on adversary-linked optical transceivers in the systems carrying some of America’s most sensitive information.

The bill extends an existing federal procurement restriction for semiconductors to covered optical transceivers used in critical systems. It gives suppliers five years to develop compliant sources and provides waivers where necessary to protect supply and national security.

“We shouldn’t rely on China for technologies that are essential to our national security,” McCormick said. “This bipartisan bill will help secure our networks and give American manufacturers—including the incredible companies and workers we have right here in Pennsylvania— the opportunity to step up, build more of this technology at home, and compete.”

“Fiber-optic networks are the digital highways that make our economy run at the speed of light,” Fetterman said. “Just like we use American-made steel to build federal highways and bridges, we should also be using American-made equipment in our fiber-optic networks wherever possible.”

Effort prohibit firearms at polling places

With midterm elections just around the corner and threats to our elections at an all-time high, U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), and U.S. Rep. Raúl Ruiz (D-CA) this week introduced bicameral legislation to protect voters and election workers from intimidation and threats of violence at polling places.

The legislators said the Freedom from Intimidation in Elections Act of 2026 would help ensure that every voter and election worker has the right to cast their ballot and conduct their official duties free from fear and intimidation. They said it would update existing anti-intimidation provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to limit the presence of visible firearms at locations where voters cast their ballot or election workers perform their official duties, empowering poll workers and election officials to continue safely administering elections.

“The right to vote is foundational to America’s democracy, and part of protecting that right is keeping official ballot drop sites and polling places free from intimidation,” said Rep. Deluzio. “With the rising risk of political violence and ongoing threats to our democratic system, we need to strengthen the sanctity of our elections.”

Specifically, the Freedom from Intimidation in Elections Act would:

• Amend Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act to establish a rebuttable presumption that a person carrying a visible firearm while engaging in election-related activities is engaging in voter intimidation;

• Provide civil remedies for individuals who experience this type of intimidation, including an emergency injunction that would allow the voter or election official to carry out their duties in peace; and

• Recognize an exception for law enforcement officers acting within their official duties.

This bill was first introduced in 2024.

Walsh joins fight against government overreach

Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, this week joined 84 of his colleagues in submitting a letter calling for the withdrawal of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s (DOH) proposed rewrite of regulations pertaining to communicable and noncommunicable diseases in the Commonwealth.

“The proposal from the Department of Health would threaten the rights and privacy of every Pennsylvania resident,” Walsh said. “The people I represent don’t want the government superseding their parental rights when it comes to their children and they don’t want the government having access to their private medical records. These proposed regulations go too far.”

The letter, which was sent to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC), highlights several provisions within the proposal, including:

• Broadly expanding mandatory vaccine reporting and allowing increased access to private medical records.

•Granting health officials the authority to enter school buildings and interview minor students privately for disease-control investigations without clear parental knowledge or consent.

• Providing the ability to enter private residences for disease control investigations while remaining silent about whether a search warrant is required prior to entering a residence.

• Expanding protocols for contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, while raising concerns over unilateral executive powers to re-impose mask mandates or other coercive measures.

• Attempting to permanently establish sweeping public health powers through the regulatory process rather than through open legislative debate.

Under Pennsylvania law, Walsh said IRRC is charged with reviewing proposed regulations to ensure they are in the public interest and do not exceed statutory authority.

“I am hopeful the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, after reviewing our letter and the thousands of complaints they have received from Pennsylvania residents, disapproves the proposed changes,” Walsh said. “These types of sweeping changes should go through the legislative process, where they can be debated in an open forum.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.