Puppets teach kids about wellness, exercise

Student representatives from Kindergarten through 3rd grade took part in a special program on physical fitness given by puppet Coach Brick Headstrong and his creator Jerry Durling. Each child in classes K through 3rd received Coach Brick coloring books for inspiration to get out and get physical.

Puppet Coach Brick Headstrong made an appearance at Holy Rosary Catholic School on Friday to talk to the children on the importance of physical fitness.

Holy Rosary Catholic School Principal Melissa Skutack, demonstrates to 1st grader Logan Clarke, how to raise a barbell over your head.

Jerry Durling, creator of Coach Brick’s Playbook, passes out books to students at Holy Rosary Catholic School, Duryea, on Friday to tell them the importance of fitness.

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DURYEA — For children, the idea of getting fit doesn’t have to begin in a gym, especially if the child is in elementary school.

It can start on a playground, in a school gymnasium, or even with a colorful puppet encouraging them to get up and move.

That is the idea behind Coach Brick Headstrong, a muscular, good-natured puppet created by Jerry Durling, founder and CEO of Coal Creative, Wilkes-Barre.

Durling recently brought Coach Brick to Holy Rosary Catholic School in Duryea, along with an illustrated coloring book featuring Brick and his female counterpart, Coach Barb Belle.

The visit, coincidentally, took place on Dolly Parton Day (9-25), a day to remember the late singer/songwriter/actress, who created the Imagination Library, partnering with organizations and corporate sponsors to host book drives and donate proceeds to help supply free books to children.

The book blends comedy, charm, and wellness education to make health and fitness less intimidating for young children.

Durling said the idea for Coach Brick grew out of his work in entertainment. He also owns a professional wrestling streaming company, Independent Wrestling Television (IWTV), where he creates original programming.

He initially had an idea for a puppet show, but the concept took a different direction.

Durling eventually became a certified personal trainer, giving him the educational background to support the fitness message behind his character.

Coach Brick first appeared on social media helping adults find their way into the gym and encouraging them to take better care of themselves. The character eventually began interviewing fitness professionals for a podcast.

Durling said he has completed more than 50 episodes featuring fitness coaches, with the programs available on public access channels nationwide.

Along the way, he realized Coach Brick could serve another purpose — helping children get their first introduction to health, fitness, nutrition, and movement.

“The playground is a gym for kids,” said Durling. “Movement is the most important piece of this whole thing.”

The concept is particularly timely as children spend more time on computers, phones and television than ever before.

Durling said his mission has become “turning screen time into playtime,” encouraging children to get up and move while they are watching his programming.

The Coach Brick project has now expanded into a children’s coloring book, with each page helping introduce the characters and their message. Durling said the pages could eventually become the foundation for videos and other online content.

Of course, Coach Brick cannot do it alone, so in comes Coach Belle, Barbara Belle.

Coach Barb Belle was created as a female counterpart to Brick. While Brick concentrates heavily on movement and fitness, Barb Belle brings meditation, breathing techniques, and mental wellness into the program.

At Holy Rosary, Principal Melissa Skutack said the message fits naturally with what the school already emphasizes.

According to Principal Skutack, students have gym classes every Thursday and Friday. During a recent class, students participated in relay races involving a soccer ball and running up and down the court as they prepare for the upcoming basketball season.

Physical activity also extends beyond the gym, with activities such as cheerleading helping students stay active.

Skutack said the challenge is getting children to continue moving after they leave school.

“If they’re not outside playing at the park right after school,” she said, “sometimes they wind up at home, just on their computers or on their phones, playing all their games. So they need a little incentive; they need someone to tell them to get up and move, and to keep doing.”

That is where Skutack believes characters such as Coach Brick and Coach Belle can connect with young students.

“Anybody that would keep their attention more than an adult, they would absolutely relate to that,” Skutack said, regarding using a puppet.

Durling had 2,500 coloring books printed through funding from the Luzerne Foundation.

“The initial books were quickly reserved by schools, with additional schools reaching out and creating a waiting list,” Durling admitted.

The demand has prompted Durling to seek additional funding to produce more books.

For Durling, however, the project is about more than distributing a coloring book or creating another children’s video.

It is about finding a way to make conversations about fitness, health, and taking care of oneself approachable — and fun.

The muscular Mr. Brick puppet may yell at children to get up and move, but behind the comedy is a serious message: movement can happen anywhere.