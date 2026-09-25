Luzerne County marks 240th anniversary
Performers came together Friday evening to celebrate Luzerne County’s history and cultural heritage in honor of its 240th anniversary.
The event at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre featured the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, local and Broadway performers, historical narration, and dance.
Radio announcer and retired WVIA Senior Vice President Chris Norton and historian and Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks served as narrators.
The presentation also featured multimedia projections co-created by Steve Husted, founder and videographer of Knot Just Any Day, showcasing the county’s past and present.
Broadway performers Celia Hottenstein, a Luzerne County native, and her husband, Travis Taber, performed selections from Broadway productions.
Gracie Jane Sinclair, a Mountain Top-based singer-songwriter and guitarist and winner of the inaugural NEPA PHIL Battle of the Bands, performed with the Philharmonic. Dancers from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, under the direction and choreography of founder Gina Prokop-Malsky, were also part of the performance.
The celebration was presented with support from The Community Impact Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, Luzerne County, Visit Luzerne County and the Passan Foundation, among other sponsors and community partners.
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