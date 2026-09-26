Gov. Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll announce that the first Rapid Deployment Projects secured as part of a $775 million investment in the 2026-27 budget are under construction or going out for bid this year. Upon completion, these 79 projects — funded by $250 million in this first round of funding — will result in improved roads, including over 400 miles of paving in 44 counties.

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WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll this week announced the disbursement of $250 million to 79 Rapid Deployment Projects across the Commonwealth.

Over the next 18 months, PennDOT will drive out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund to repair state-owned roads quickly.

As a result of this funding, projects are beginning early, reducing ongoing maintenance costs, preventing further road deterioration, and freeing up resources like crews and equipment for use in other projects.

This announcement builds on PennDOT’s anticipated $4 billion investment in projects going out for bid this year.

“Since taking office, my Administration has worked hard to rebuild Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and invest in safer roads all across the Commonwealth, and we’ve worked quickly to get stuff done,” said Shapiro. “PennDOT has improved over 21,800 road miles and advanced work on nearly 2,000 state and local bridges — more than almost every other state in the nation. As a result of the funding secured in this year’s state budget, Pennsylvanians will see more miles paved faster than originally scheduled. I’m committed to ensuring our communities have the modern transportation networks they need to continue to compete and grow.”

The projects announced will improve roadways across the Commonwealth, including more than 400 miles of paving to 44 counties.

“Every county in Pennsylvania will see additional paving over the next 18 months because the Shapiro Administration secured additional funding in this year’s budget,” said Carroll. “Investing in these additional and expanded projects also allows PennDOT maintenance crews and funds to focus on other activities that help preserve our road and bridge system.”

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.

More than 21,800 miles have been improved statewide and work has advanced on nearly 2,000 state and local bridges all across the Commonwealth.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors legislation cracking down on spam calls, robotexts

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 10610 — the Stop Spam Calls Act — legislation that would strengthen protections against robocalls and robotexts by requiring businesses to obtain consent from consumers before sending automated marketing calls or messages.

Meuser said Americans receive billions of robocalls every month from aggressive telemarketers, unknown numbers, and scammers attempting to steal their savings. Under current rules, Meuser said consumers can unknowingly agree to receive automated calls and texts from hundreds or even thousands of businesses by checking a single consent box online.

Meuser said the Stop Spam Calls Act would close this loophole by requiring each business to obtain a consumer’s written consent before sending them automated calls and texts. The bill would also require any automated messages and calls to relate to the individual’s original interaction with the business.

In 2023, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted similar protections, known as the “one-to-one” consent rule, Meuser said. However, he said a federal appeals court vacated the rule in 2025 after finding that the FCC exceeded its authority under existing law. The Stop Spam Calls Act would provide the FCC with the authority it needs to restore those protections and stop unwanted robocalls.

“Every American has dealt with the frustration of unwanted calls and texts. But these calls are more than just a hindrance, they can also expose consumers to fraudsters and scammers, putting them at serious financial risk,” said Meuser. “No one should unknowingly give hundreds or thousands of companies permission to contact them simply by checking one box online. I have made combating financial fraud and scams a priority as these criminals and bad actors are constantly finding new ways to target Americans. This legislation gives consumers greater control over who can contact them and establishes clear rules so businesses must receive real consent before flooding consumers with automated calls and texts.”

The Stop Spam Calls Act was referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce for further consideration.

State Police seek public’s assistance; warn of gold bar scam

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating an organized fraud scheme in which scammers impersonate federal law enforcement agencies.

Investigators say the scam typically begins with a pop-up appearing on the victim’s computer. The victim is then contacted by individuals claiming to represent federal officials.

The scammers tell victims that their identity or Social Security number has been connected to criminal activity and that their bank accounts or personal information have been compromised. They then instruct the victim to withdraw money from their accounts, purchase gold bars or coins, and turn the gold over to a courier for “safekeeping.”

To date, approximately $6.5 million has been stolen through this scheme. Victims have been identified across the country, including in Maryland and Washington State. PSP believes there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified.

PSP is asking anyone who may have been targeted by this scam and was instructed to purchase or provide gold to a courier in August and/or September to contact investigators.

A vehicle involved in this scheme has been identified as a silver 2025 Honda Accord bearing California registration 9TTS143. Two individuals were taken into custody after PSP stopped their vehicle on Interstate 80 in Union County on Sept. 10, 2026.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or who turned over gold or cash in connection with this scam is asked to contact Trooper Eric Dreisbach at 570-560-0625 and reference PA 2026-1166513.

No legitimate law enforcement officer will instruct you to purchase gold or give cash or gold to a courier.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.