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PLAINS TWP. — Luzerne County Community College and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District this week celebrated the establishment of the Angeline & Conrad Kotlowski College-Ready Scholarship Endowment during a special event at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

The new endowed scholarship will provide financial support for Wilkes-Barre Area students participating in LCCC’s College Ready Program, helping students strengthen their academic skills, build confidence and gain valuable early college experience as they prepare for success in higher education and future careers.

The endowment reflects a shared commitment by the Kotlowski Family, LCCC and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District to expand educational opportunities for local students and help them build upon the strong academic foundation they receive in the district.

“The College Ready Program is an innovative partnership between Luzerne County Community College and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District that empowers students with the skills, confidence, and real opportunities to succeed in college, careers, and beyond,” said Dr. Brian J. Costello, superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. “This scholarship endowment will help remove financial barriers and provide more students with the opportunity to take advantage of this important pathway to college success.”

LCCC President John Yudichak said the endowment represents a lasting investment in the future of Wilkes-Barre Area students and the communities of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Carol Keup, a respected business and community leader, is honoring her parents in such a meaningful way by empowering students who aspire to greater academic and career success to pursue their dreams through the Angeline and Conrad Kotlowski College-Ready Scholarship Endowment at Luzerne County Community College,” said Yudichak. “Thank you to Carol Keup and the Kotlowski family for making a better future possible for generations of students who can now secure a pathway to success because of their generosity.”

For Carol Keup, one of the daughters of Angeline and Conrad Kotlowski, establishing the endowment was a meaningful way to honor her parents and continue the example they set throughout their lives.

“Our parents were community parents. They were parents to our family, our friends and to so many children throughout the Wilkes-Barre community,” said Keup. “In their quiet way, they gave their time and talent, providing opportunities for us and many other kids along the way. They led by example, had fun, got to know people and guided them. Our house was always welcoming.”

Keup said her parents’ commitment to their family and community was reflected in the many activities and organizations they supported throughout their lives.

Angeline — known as Angie — was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Coughlin High School in 1955, where she was a member of the orchestra and a strutter. Conrad was raised in Wilkes-Barre Township and graduated from Wilkes-Barre Township High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

The couple raised six children in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre and encouraged each of them to become involved in school and community activities.

Angeline also served her community in numerous volunteer roles, including as president of the PTO at Heights Elementary School during the school’s first year. She served as secretary for GAR Girls Basketball and band organizations and as secretary of the Heights Little League and Teeners’ Leagues, where she spent many hours working in the concession stand. Later, she served as president of the Wilkes-Barre Bears Football organization.

Conrad coached Wilkes-Barre girls softball, served as commissioner of Heights Little League and coached GAR girls softball.

The LCCC/Wilkes-Barre Area College Ready Program was launched in 2015 as a collaborative initiative designed to strengthen students’ foundational skills in mathematics and English while preparing them for college-level coursework.

Through the program, students have the opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school, earn transferable college credits and gain early exposure to the college experience. Courses are taught by LCCC-trained instructors, with students receiving support through academic advising, career counseling, tutoring and financial aid guidance.

The program has demonstrated strong student participation and completion, with a 90% completion rate in recent years.

The new Kotlowski endowment will provide scholarships to eligible Wilkes-Barre Area students, allowing them to participate in the program without the financial burden of tuition and fees.

“Programs like College Ready demonstrate what is possible when a community comes together around the success of its students,” Yudichak said. “The partnership between LCCC and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District creates a direct connection between high school and college, giving students an opportunity to begin earning college credit, experience college-level expectations and see themselves as successful college students.”

Costello said the partnership also builds upon the strengths and potential of students throughout the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

“Wilkes-Barre Area students bring tremendous potential, ambition and a wide range of talents to their educational journeys,” Costello said. “This endowment provides additional support to help students strengthen the academic skills and confidence needed to make a successful transition to college-level coursework and pursue their goals.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.