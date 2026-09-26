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The use of artificial intelligence is quickly becoming common in workplaces across Northeast Pennsylvania — and recent data suggests that AI is more likely to change how many people work rather than eliminate their occupations altogether.

“Over 44,000 jobs in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre area are now ‘AI-exposed’ — meaning many daily tasks can be enhanced or partially automated by emerging technologies,” says Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute. “The impact will vary by industry and job role, however. Some occupations are better suited to using AI to assist on their workload.”

Avery-Stoss said jobs that involve routine administrative tasks appear to face the greatest chance of automation. Occupations such as office clerks, administrative support staff, and workers who spend much of their day handling repetitive information-processing tasks could see some of those responsibilities transferred to AI systems.

“Modern AI tools can already draft documents, summarize information, schedule appointments, organize data, and answer basic questions, reducing the need for some routine work previously performed by humans,” Avery-Stoss said. “AI’s effect on many occupations will be less about replacement and more about augmentation. Workers will increasingly use AI as a tool rather than compete directly against it. That distinction is especially important in some of NEPA’s largest employment sectors.”

Avery-Stoss said health care, one of the region’s biggest employers, illustrates this trend. Nurses, health care practitioners, and other medical professionals perform work that depends heavily on clinical judgment, patient interaction, and hands-on care.

“While AI may help analyze records, assist with documentation, or support decision-making, it cannot replace many of the human skills that are central to patient care,” Avery-Stoss said. “Instead, the technology is expected to serve as an assistant that helps professionals work more efficiently.”

Avery-Stoss said the same is true in management and business occupations.

“Artificial Intelligence can process information, identify trends, and generate reports, but leaders still must make decisions, manage teams, and navigate complex human relationships,” notes Avery-Stoss. “As a result, the day-to-day work of many professional and managerial positions may look very different, while remaining firmly dependent on human workers.”

Avery-Stoss said retail employers are also likely to experience transformation rather than widespread job loss. She said AI-powered systems can help track inventory, analyze customer behavior, and provide personalized recommendations.

“Yet customer service, problem-solving, and direct interaction remain important aspects of many retail jobs that technology may support but not fully replicate,” Avery-Stoss said.

Manufacturing, one of the region’s largest industries, is another area where AI adoption is already growing. Avery-Stoss said smart manufacturing systems can monitor equipment, predict maintenance needs, and improve efficiency.

“Workers may increasingly need to operate alongside these technologies, requiring new technical skills while still performing essential production and oversight roles,” Avery-Stoss said.

As AI usage becomes more commonplace, Avery-Stoss said workforce preparation will be critical. Demand for AI-related skills has grown in recent years, and more employers are seeking workers who can understand and effectively use new technologies.

Avery-Stoss said for NEPA workers, the key question may not be whether AI will affect their jobs, but how.

“Those who adapt and develop new skills may find opportunities to become more productive and valuable in an evolving economy,” Avery-Stoss said. “Artificial intelligence is reshaping the workforce, making education, training, and lifelong learning more important than ever.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.