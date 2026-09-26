Wyoming Valley West’s annual school carnival held Saturday

Wyoming Valley West PBIS president Lily Kammerer tries her hand at the ring hook game at a booth sponsored by Citymark Federal Credit Union during the fifth annual Spartival celebration Saturday at Wyoming Valley West High School.

A student tries his hand at Roller Bowler, one of several custom carnival games built by Wyoming Valley West chemistry teacher and PBIS adviser Ryan Hettes for the fifth annual Spartival celebration Saturday at Wyoming Valley West High School.

Colorful inflatable aliens wait to be claimed as prizes at the Spartan Plinko booth during the fifth annual Spartival celebration Saturday at Wyoming Valley West High School.

Inside the school gymnasium, students raced down a bungee run, lined up for carnival games and tried their luck at prizes that were anything but ordinary. Among them were brightly colored inflatable aliens, including towering 8-foot versions flanking a custom-built Spartan Plinko board.

Wyoming Valley West teachers Jacob Weston, left, and Casey Shipman face off during one of Spartival’s co-main events Saturday at Wyoming Valley West High School. Shipman took home the victory.

Wyoming Valley West PBIS presidents William Yax, Lily Kammerer, Anthony Burton and Jendry Nunez pose with the Wyoming Valley West Spartan during the fifth annual Spartival celebration Saturday at Wyoming Valley West High School.

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PLYMOUTH — Spartan pride rang through the halls of Wyoming Valley West High School Saturday during the fifth annual Spartival celebration.

Inside the school gymnasium, students raced down a bungee run, lined up for carnival games and tried their luck at prizes that were anything but ordinary, including brightly colored inflatable aliens towering over a custom-built Spartan Plinko board.

But behind the games, food and prizes was a larger purpose: giving students a place to come together and reminding them that their school community is invested in them.

Spartival is organized by the high school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, club, with help from dozens of students, faculty members, clubs, teams and community partners.

The club is advised by chemistry teacher Ryan Hettes, French teacher Suzanne Aboutsanos-Fellerman and history and career exploration teacher Katie Finnegan.

The event is intentionally not a fundraiser. Tickets cost just 50 cents each, keeping the games, food and activities affordable for students.

“We actually try not to make a profit,” Hettes said. “We want to make sure that the students at Valley West know that there’s a strong community here.”

That philosophy has been part of Spartival from the beginning.

Hettes said the idea started five years ago when a student approached him and fellow advisers with a simple suggestion: They should have a carnival.

They sat down at a cafeteria lunch table and started planning.

“We said this has to be a community event,” Hettes said. “We’re not going to try to make a profit. We want to try to get as many kids here as possible to really foster the feeling of community at Wyoming Valley West.”

The first year, organizers did not know whether students would show up.

They did.

Hettes estimated about 400 students attended the inaugural event, and participation has continued to grow. Last year, Spartival sold about 6,000 50-cent tickets. Partway through Saturday’s event, Hettes said ticket sales were on pace to surpass last year’s total.

That growth has also meant plenty of work behind the scenes.

Senior PBIS presidents William Yax and Anthony Burton were among the students who spent months helping bring Spartival together. They serve alongside fellow PBIS presidents Lily Kammerer and Jendry Nunez.

Burton said planning begins before the previous school year even ends and continues throughout the summer, from choosing activities to purchasing prizes and organizing stations.

Standing in the busy gym Saturday, he said all that work was worth it.

“Everyone seems to be loving it and enjoying it right now,” Burton said. “It brings back, like, a family activity for a school.”

Many of Spartival’s carnival games were built by Hettes himself, with help from other faculty members, including an 8-foot Spartan Plinko board, ring toss, Roller Bowler and other custom, Spartan-themed attractions.

And when it comes to the prizes, Hettes said the philosophy is simple: “Go big or go big.”

“We don’t want a small, cheesy event where it’s just like pencils and folders are the prizes,” he said.

Instead, students could walk away with prizes including 8-foot inflatable aliens and 6-foot teddy bears.

They could also take on a bungee run, play virtual reality games and mini-golf, get their faces painted or watch faculty members face off in some friendly competition of their own.

Food and drinks were also available, including pizza from Tommy’s Pizza in Kingston.

Putting it all together takes more than the PBIS club.

Hettes said roughly 40 to 50 faculty members volunteer each year, giving up hours of their Saturday to help run the event. With a high school faculty of about 100, he said seeing nearly half of them show up voluntarily sends an important message to students.

“There’s beautiful weather, there’s Bloomsburg Fair going on, and we have almost half our faculty come back and volunteer,” Hettes said. “It shows, from the student aspect and the faculty aspect, how strong our community is at Wyoming Valley West.”

Students do their share, too.

Yax said student volunteers help set up the event, organize booths and activities and tear everything back down when the night is over.

For Yax, who said the goal of PBIS is to promote positivity within the school community, seeing months of work turn into a gym full of classmates enjoying themselves was emotional.

“It’s amazing and beautiful, seeing all the kids come together,” Yax said.

That sense of togetherness matters to students like Yax and Burton, who said they want the greater Wyoming Valley community to see their school for what they experience inside it.

“We come together when times are hard,” Yax said. “It’s very beautiful and amazing, seeing all the kids come together.”

Burton was even more direct about the reputation he believes Wyoming Valley West students sometimes face outside the school.

“We get such a bad rep for nothing,” Burton said.

On Saturday night, the community the students described was easy to see.

It was in the students running booths for their classmates, the teachers volunteering hours of their weekend and the months of work that went into an event designed not to make money, but simply to give students something fun, affordable and entirely their own.

Five years after a student first suggested holding a carnival, Spartival has grown into something larger: an annual reminder that Spartan pride is not only about the name on the school.

It is about the people inside it.