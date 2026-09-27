Many gather to discuss proposed Newport Township data centers

A standing-room crowd fills the West Side Club at West Side Park in Nanticoke on Sunday during a community meeting about proposed data center development in Newport Township. Residents filled the available seats and lined the walls during the roughly hourlong meeting.

Attendees carrying signs opposing data center development gather Sunday at West Side Park in Nanticoke ahead of a community meeting concerning proposed data centers in Newport Township.

Attendees sign in and gather around a petition table during a community meeting Sunday at West Side Park in Nanticoke concerning proposed data center development in Newport Township. Organizers encouraged Newport Township residents to sign a petition calling for township commissioners to resign or be removed from office.

Jeremy Benscoter, a candidate for the Pennsylvania House’s 117th District, speaks during a community meeting Sunday at West Side Park in Nanticoke about proposed data center development in Newport Township. Benscoter discussed water and energy demands, municipal regulation, and potential regional impacts of hyperscale data centers.

Newport Township resident Paul Shiptuski speaks during a community meeting Sunday at West Side Park in Nanticoke about proposed data center development. The meeting drew a standing-room crowd of residents seeking information about plans for data centers in the township.

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NANTICOKE — A standing-room crowd filled the hall at West Side Park Sunday as Newport Township residents gathered to learn more about proposed data center development and hear from activists, residents, and others who have been following similar projects across Northeast Pennsylvania.

The roughly hourlong community meeting came less than two weeks after residents learned that zoning permits had been issued for 15 data centers and three natural gas generation facilities proposed in Newport Township.

For Jennifer Lobb, a Newport Township resident and one of the meeting’s organizers, the goal Sunday was less about providing residents with all the answers and more about making sure they knew questions remained to be asked.

“We’re just here to let people know about what’s going on, to encourage them to get involved with our local government, to attend the commissioners meetings, to let them know how they feel, and to bring the power back to the people who have to live with these decisions,” Lobb said in an interview before the meeting.

Lobb said residents began organizing after learning about the scope of the proposed development earlier this month.

“A lot of us woke up in the morning to a newspaper article about 15 data centers and three new gas power plants that were permitted for our township,” she said.

Sunday’s turnout suggested the issue has gotten residents’ attention. Chairs filled the hall, while others stood along the perimeter as speakers discussed potential effects of large-scale data center development, including water and electricity use, noise, pollution, emergency response, and changes to surrounding communities.

Much of the meeting also focused on encouraging residents to attend the Newport Township commissioners meeting Oct. 5 and press township officials for additional information.

Luzerne County resident Nate Eachus, who said he has spent about a year attending municipal meetings throughout the region and researching environmental issues associated with data center development, urged residents to ask detailed questions about water, wastewater, diesel fuel, and power generation.

“Everybody needs to show up at this October 5 meeting,” Eachus told the crowd. “Ask good, hard questions.”

Eachus pointed to data center development elsewhere in Luzerne County as examples residents could study as they consider what may come to Newport Township.

Jeremy Benscoter, a candidate for the Pennsylvania House’s 117th District who described himself as having a background in information technology, told residents the scale and demands of newer hyperscale data centers distinguish them from traditional facilities used to host websites and other internet services.

Benscoter focused much of his remarks on the complexity of regulating the facilities, particularly when it comes to water use, electricity demand, and municipal zoning.

“We have to basically decide, as a community, what you think is the best option for you,” Benscoter said.

He also encouraged residents to consider effects beyond Newport Township, arguing that the rapid development of data centers throughout the region could have implications for the electrical grid and other infrastructure shared across municipal boundaries.

Fern Leard, a candidate for the state House’s 120th District, focused on community organization and emergency preparedness, telling residents that first responders could require additional equipment and training to respond to emergencies at large data center facilities.

“What I see in this room is people taking the time to listen to one another,” Leard said.

She encouraged residents to continue attending municipal meetings and participating in the public process.

Paul Shiptuski, who said he has lived in Newport Township’s Lee section for 42 years, spoke about changes his neighborhood has already experienced from nearby industrial activity.

Shiptuski said residents contend with truck traffic, dust, noise, and blasting associated with a quarry near his home. He questioned what additional development could mean for residents who rely on wells and value the area’s rural surroundings.

“How does that benefit us in the long run?” Shiptuski asked.

Other speakers brought perspectives from neighboring communities.

Derek Sutcliffe, a Moosic resident involved in opposition to a proposed data center development in Archbald, discussed the substantial electrical infrastructure required by hyperscale facilities and encouraged Newport Township residents to scrutinize how proposed facilities would be powered.

Dr. Gere Reisinger, who spoke as a representative of the Seneca Nation and local Native American historian, emphasized the cultural and environmental importance of the Susquehanna River and Wyoming Valley.

Lauren McCurdy, a candidate for the Pennsylvania House’s 119th District who attended Sunday’s meeting, said she sees the issue as one that extends beyond individual municipal boundaries.

McCurdy, who did not address the crowd, said in an interview that she is concerned about the potential long-term environmental effects of rapid data center development throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

“We have an obligation to protect our communities from interests that are not coming here to improve the quality of life for people in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” McCurdy said.

For Lobb, Sunday’s meeting was a starting point.

She said residents have not yet formed a formal organization but came together quickly after learning about the permits and are encouraging neighbors to educate themselves and become involved.

“They just really need to stay informed,” Lobb said.

Residents were repeatedly encouraged Sunday to attend the next Newport Township commissioners meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Nanticoke Area High School auditorium.