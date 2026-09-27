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Representatives from the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund visited King’s College on Friday to see the impact of the Fund’s $1 million investment in technology and facility enhancements and participate in a rededication ceremony at the William G. McGowan School of Business.

The investment supported extensive improvements throughout the McGowan School of Business, creating modern, technology-rich learning environments designed to strengthen experiential education, student engagement, and workforce preparation. The project enhanced more than 200 student workstations across the building, including significant upgrades to classrooms and collaborative spaces.

A highlight of the project is the transformation of a first-floor classroom into an advanced learning environment for cybersecurity and computer science students. Designed to emulate a professional Security Operations Center, the space allows students to safely monitor and analyze cyber threats, examine malware and security vulnerabilities, and practice identifying, containing, and mitigating cyberattacks.

The classroom includes isolated, standalone computers that are not connected to the College’s network, giving students a secure environment for hands-on learning. Cyber threat monitoring displays provide more than 20 students and faculty members in tiered seating with real-time views of global security events and network activity.

“This investment allows our students to move beyond learning cybersecurity concepts and begin applying them in an environment that reflects the professional settings they will encounter upon graduation,” said Barry Williams, J.D., MT, CPA, dean of the William G. McGowan School of Business. “We are deeply grateful to the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund for continuing to invest in our students and helping King’s prepare graduates for success in rapidly evolving fields.”

Additional improvements throughout the McGowan School of Business include updated instructor workstations, bring-your-own-device stations for students, new Dell computer towers with dual monitors, flexible and accessible furniture, tiered seating, updated flooring, enhanced lighting, and fresh paint.

Together, the improvements create student-centered spaces that support collaboration and industry-aligned instruction in cybersecurity, computer science, information systems, and other business disciplines.

“Our investment in King’s unlocks learning that prepares students for the modern workplace,” said Brian Peckrill, executive director of the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund. “That aligns with the Fund’s mission of helping individuals and families build sustainable lives, and it honors our benefactor as one of America’s great technology entrepreneurs.”

William G. McGowan graduated from King’s College in 1952, attending on the GI Bill after serving as a U.S. Army medic. He went on to found MCI Communications and led the antitrust effort that ended the AT&T monopoly. Shortly before his death in 1992, he established the William G. McGowan School of Business at his alma mater.

During the visit, representatives toured the renovated spaces and joined members of the King’s College community for a rededication ceremony recognizing the Fund’s investment and its continued commitment to the College’s students.

“As a proud 1992 King’s graduate and a Director and Officer of the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund, I am thrilled with the enhancements to the William G. McGowan School of Business that we dedicate here today,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., corporate secretary, William G. McGowan Charitable Fund. “These enhancements were because of the Fund’s commitment of $1 million to what King’s College determined would best support its mission and students. More importantly, I believe that Uncle Bill would have loved what we celebrate today. This school is a result of his hard work and philanthropy, and, as was the vision, it provides education supported by cutting-edge technology that changes the course of young lives.”

The William G. McGowan School of Business provides undergraduate programs across seven business disciplines as well as a graduate program in healthcare administration. Its curriculum combines professional preparation with the communication, critical-thinking, and ethical decision-making skills developed through a Catholic liberal arts education. The School holds AACSB International accreditation, a distinction earned by fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide.

“The McGowan legacy reflects the values we strive to instill in every King’s student: integrity, professionalism, accountability, leadership and service,” said Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College. “These improvements will help us continue preparing career-ready graduates who understand not only how to make a living, but how to live.”

The enhancements support the McGowan School of Business’s commitment to preparing career-ready leaders who make ethical decisions in service of the common good. Through modern technology and hands-on learning, students are gaining the skills needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing professional landscape.