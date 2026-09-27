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Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis this week marked the 50th anniversary of Pennsylvania’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), highlighting more than $51 million paid on behalf of victims and survivors through more than 25,000 claims since 2023 and the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s $19.5 million in state investments to help ensure the program remains available to Pennsylvanians in the aftermath of crime.

Lt. Gov. Davis, who chairs the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), was joined by victim service professionals, advocates, and state officials at today’s event to recognize five decades of VCAP and highlight the critical support the program provides to victims and survivors across the Commonwealth.

“While no financial assistance can undo their trauma, the Victims Compensation Assistance Program and the services provided by so many in the room today can play an essential role in helping survivors rebuild their lives in the aftermath,” said Lt. Gov. Davis, PCCD Chair. “We will continue standing up for victims and survivors and investing in VCAP to ensure Pennsylvanians have the support they need to rebuild.”

Each year, PCCD receives an average of 12,000 VCAP claims for reimbursement of eligible expenses, including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more. Since 2023, VCAP has paid more than $51 million for over 25,000 claims statewide.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $19.5 million in funding for VCAP since 2023, including $4.5 million in the 2026-27 budget to help ensure victims and survivors can continue accessing financial assistance in the aftermath of crime.

Lt. Gov. Davis has repeatedly called on Congress to stabilize VOCA funding as providers face increased demand and reduced federal resources.

Lt. Gov. Davis wrote an op-ed in the Times Leader on the importance of VCAP and has traveled the state — from Pittsburgh to Berks and Lancaster to Chambersburg — discussing the importance of continued investments at the state level as well as the need to shore up the federal VOCA funding.

Baker bill to give help rural hospitals

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, this week introduced legislation to establish a state license category for Rural Emergency Hospitals (REH), giving eligible rural hospitals in Pennsylvania another option to sustain emergency and outpatient care in the face of an ever-challenging operating climate.

Senate Bill 1454 would allow a Critical Access Hospital or a rural hospital with 50 or fewer beds to convert to a federally designated REH.

“Rural hospitals are critical infrastructure for the communities they serve, but financial pressures, workforce shortages and other challenges continue to threaten their ability to maintain inpatient services,” Baker said. “We cannot wait until a hospital is on the verge of closing to start looking for solutions. We need to give rural providers options that allow them to adapt while keeping essential healthcare services available close to home.”

The REH designation was created to provide eligible rural hospitals with an alternative to closure while continuing to provide emergency, observation, and outpatient services. Under the federal model, REHs receive Medicare reimbursement for covered services, as well as an additional monthly facility payment.

According to the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), more than 50 rural hospitals across 22 states have converted to REH status.

“Pennsylvania’s rural hospitals are continuing to face significant challenges, from workforce shortages to inadequate reimbursement and growing financial pressures,” said Nicole Stallings, president and CEO of HAP. “Communities cannot afford to lose the essential services these hospitals provide.”

HAP notes that six Pennsylvania rural hospitals have closed since 2005, while nearly 200 rural hospitals have closed nationally during that period.

“Every rural hospital closure has consequences that extend far beyond the hospital itself,” Baker said. “Senate Bill 1454 provides another pathway for rural hospitals to consider and could help preserve access to care for the Pennsylvanians who depend on these facilities.”

VFW Service Officer available to help veterans at Sen. Baker’s offices

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas and Nanticoke office locations

Appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge on the second Friday of every month in Dallas and on the third Wednesday of every month in Nanticoke.

Sen. Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network to receive free information and assistance for government benefits.

This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education, and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America, and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Sen. Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

On Friday, Oct. 9, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-675-3931.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 50 North Walnut St., Suite105, Nanticoke.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-740-2432.

Pugh resolution to honor Fire Prevention Week

State Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, has introduced House Resolution 601, recognizing Oct. 4-10, as Fire Prevention Week in Pennsylvania.

Pugh’s resolution coincides with the 2026 National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) official Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme, Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging is a Superpower, seeks to focus on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries and rechargeable devices such as cell phones, laptops, e-bikes and scooters.

“Technology has become part of nearly everything we do, but the batteries and chargers powering those devices need to be used safely,” Pugh said. “Simple habits like using the proper charger, unplugging devices once they are fully charged and properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries can help prevent a tragedy.”

The issue has become increasingly important as lithium-ion batteries are used in more household products.

Pugh’s resolution encourages residents, landlords and businesses to follow fire-prevention guidance and recognizes Pennsylvania’s firefighters, first responders and others who work to prevent fires, educate the public and respond when emergencies occur.

“Our firefighters do much more than respond when the alarm sounds,” Pugh said. “They spend countless hours educating families, visiting schools, checking equipment and teaching prevention. Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to thank them while reminding every family that fire safety starts at home.”

NFPA recommends using chargers supplied or approved by the device manufacturer, charging devices on hard surfaces, unplugging devices when fully charged, and watching for warning signs such as excessive heat or damaged batteries.

The resolution has been referred to the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.