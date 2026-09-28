<p>Wilkes University’s campus.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Wilkes University’s campus.

Submitted Photo
<p>Misericordia University’s campus.</p> <p>Times Leader File Photo</p>

Misericordia University’s campus.

Times Leader File Photo

Wilkes University continues to be ranked among national universities in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges ranking of American colleges and universities, ranking 308 out of 422 national universities for 2027.

According to the school, this is the 23rd consecutive year Wilkes has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report and its eighth year as a national university.

The National Universities ranking consists of institutions that offer a wide range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral degrees, with many placing a strong emphasis on research. Additionally, these institutions often draw a significant share of students nationally and internationally.

Wilkes also ranked 290 on the U.S. News list of Top Performers on Social Mobility, which measures how well schools educate and graduate Pell Grant recipients, or students with the greatest financial need.

Other Luzerne County schools, like King’s College and Misericordia, were also ranked by U.S. News and World Report.

King’s College is tied for 89th place in Regional Universities North, while Misericordia is tied at #56.

In a new category for 2027, Top Private Colleges – National Universities, Wilkes was ranked #146 while King’s College was tied at #63.

Misericordia has the highest ranking in this category out of the three, coming in at #39.

The 2027 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluates more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

The Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News and World Report are published each year to provide prospective students and their families with the comparative merits of the undergraduate programs at America’s colleges and universities.

The rankings, which date back to 1983, offer detailed information of the institutions and data on factors such as graduation rates and post-graduate earnings.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.