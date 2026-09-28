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Wilkes University continues to be ranked among national universities in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges ranking of American colleges and universities, ranking 308 out of 422 national universities for 2027.

According to the school, this is the 23rd consecutive year Wilkes has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report and its eighth year as a national university.

The National Universities ranking consists of institutions that offer a wide range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral degrees, with many placing a strong emphasis on research. Additionally, these institutions often draw a significant share of students nationally and internationally.

Wilkes also ranked 290 on the U.S. News list of Top Performers on Social Mobility, which measures how well schools educate and graduate Pell Grant recipients, or students with the greatest financial need.

Other Luzerne County schools, like King’s College and Misericordia, were also ranked by U.S. News and World Report.

King’s College is tied for 89th place in Regional Universities North, while Misericordia is tied at #56.

In a new category for 2027, Top Private Colleges – National Universities, Wilkes was ranked #146 while King’s College was tied at #63.

Misericordia has the highest ranking in this category out of the three, coming in at #39.

The 2027 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluates more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

The Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News and World Report are published each year to provide prospective students and their families with the comparative merits of the undergraduate programs at America’s colleges and universities.

The rankings, which date back to 1983, offer detailed information of the institutions and data on factors such as graduation rates and post-graduate earnings.