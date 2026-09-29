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HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township firefighters along with neighboring fire companies responded to a fire at General Dynamics, a government subcontractor that manufactures military shell casings, on Hanover Street early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. with flames seen coming from the roof of their industrial building, which is adjacent to Sid Harvey Industries and across from Pepsico.

Hanover Township police say Hanover Street is closed due to the emergency and advised motorists to find an alternate route.

Firefighters from Kingston, Nanticoke and Wilkes-Barre are assisting at the scene.