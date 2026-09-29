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WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City police recovered a stolen firearm after arresting Tyler Davon Brown following a foot chase on Monday, according to court records.

A patrol officer spotted Brown, 25, address listed as homeless, walking two dogs in the area of North River and Brick streets at about 11:30 a.m., court records say.

The officer was aware Brown was wanted on an arrest warrant alleging false reports that was issued in May.

When Brown observed the officer, he initiated a foot chase that ended after he was stunned by a Taser, court records say.

A Glock firearm, which was reported stolen to city police, a magazine with 17 9mm rounds, and suspected fentanyl and packaging materials were allegedly found in a back pack Brown was carrying.

Brown was arraigned by District Judge Joshua R. Moses of Kingston on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was deemed a threat to society.