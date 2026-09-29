Eagle Scouts Leo Gumina and Adam Sales of Kingston’s Troop 154 were recently honored by Elks Lodge No. 109. From left are Malcolm Barber, past district deputy grand exalted ruler; Mary Theroux, past exalted ruler; Gumina; Sales; Marion Marosevitch, leading knight; and Blaine McKeown, trustee.

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Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Elks Lodge #109 recently honored two Eagle Scouts from Kingston’s Troop 154, Leo Gumina and Adam Sales, at a ceremony attended by the Scouts and their families.

Gumina, of Swoyersville, earned the rank of Eagle Scout in May. A graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School Class of 2026, he was a member of the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band, and now attends Luzerne County Community College.

His Eagle project was collecting more than 400 pet supplies for Hobo’s Kitten Sanctuary and NEPA Cat Rescue.

Gumina also took on leadership roles within the Boy Scout troop as the Quartermaster.

Sales, of Edwardsville, also earned his Eagle rank this past year.

Sales’ Eagle project involved cleaning up debris, weeds and trees in the Kingston VFW parking lot. The clean-up removed more than 60 bags.

Additionally, for his project, Sales and other scouts worked with G-Force Parking Lot Striping to repaint the parking spaces for VFW patrons.

Sales served in several leadership positions during his time as a Boy Scout, including time as the Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Order of the Arrow unit representative, Den Chief, Librarian and Scribe.

Currently, Sales is a senior at Wyoming Valley West High School and has been in the marching band for four years. He has attended Future Business Leaders of America Competitions.

Malcolm Barber, the past district deputy and grand exalted ruler, presented Gumina his certificate. Elks trustee Blaine McKeown presented Sales with his. Leading Knight Marion Marosevitch and Past Exalted Ruler Mary Theroux planned and coordinated the program.

Anyone interested in scouting and Troop 154 can contact Samantha Sales at 570-328-2558.