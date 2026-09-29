Directions: Turn left onto Coxton Road from North Main Street in Pittston. Turn left immediately after the bridge onto gravel road and follow signs for 1 mile to the dig.

The Frances Dorrance Archaeological Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

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The Frances Dorrance Archaeological Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The public is invited to the dig site off Coxton Road in Duryea.

Historic and prehistoric artifacts recovered from the site will be displayed, some dating back thousands of years.

Everyone is welcome to help dig, screen dirt or observe the action.

Complimentary refreshments will be served. Rain or shine, tents and seats are available.

Directions: Turn left onto Coxton Road from North Main Street in Pittston. Turn left immediately after the bridge onto gravel road and follow signs for 1 mile to the dig.