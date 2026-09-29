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HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced four measures to expand protections for crime victims, children and animals, said Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, who chairs the committee.

“Victims of crime should not face additional financial burdens simply because their property is needed as evidence, and parents should have confidence law enforcement has the tools and resources needed to protect children from online exploitation,” said Baker. “These measures address both concerns by examining ways to reduce costs for victims while strengthening Pennsylvania’s ability to investigate crimes against children and establish appropriate safeguards for minors online. We are also taking steps to strengthen accountability for those who abuse animals.”

The committee endorsed Baker’s Senate Resolution 377, which would direct the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a comprehensive study of the financial burdens crime victims may face when their vehicles or property are impounded during criminal investigations. The study would examine costs incurred by victims, law enforcement and municipalities, as well as best practices and alternatives to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Members also approved House Bill 1098, which would establish the Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes Against Children program within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The bill would create a statewide grant program to help fund law enforcement task forces dedicated to investigating and prosecuting internet crimes committed against children, ensuring agencies have the resources and training necessary to protect minors from online exploitation.

The committee voted in favor of Senate Bill 603, which would require commercial websites that knowingly publish material harmful to minors to implement reasonable, independent age-verification measures. She said the legislation sets strict privacy protections, prohibits retention of personal data and establishes civil penalties for violations. Exceptions are made for bona fide news organizations and internet service providers not responsible for the underlying content.

The committee also advanced Senate Bill 1311, which would establish an animal abuse registry maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police. The registry would list individuals convicted of animal abuse offenses and be checked before an animal is sold, transferred or adopted.

Baker offered an amendment that modifies the bill’s registration time frames, procedures and penalties. The amendment also establishes immunity for good-faith conduct, expands the definition of an animal abuse offense and requires courts to inform individuals convicted of an animal abuse offense of their registry requirements, duties and length of registration.

The measures now head to the full Senate for consideration.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.