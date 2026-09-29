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Community organizations are vital in strengthening the support network available to veterans.

That’s according to Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Director Russell E. Lloyd on Tuesday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $1.975 million in grants to three community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

“These grants provide veterans with lifesaving support and ensure they have access to the care and resources they deserve right here in our community,” Lloyd said.

The funding is part of $112 million in grants awarded to 191 organizations nationwide to support suicide prevention efforts.

The funds are made available through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program and will become available at the start of fiscal year 2027.

Grants are accessible to nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, federally recognized tribes and other community-based organizations that have demonstrated a capacity to serve veterans.

Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and all VA healthcare facilities provide veterans same-day emergency mental health care access if they need it. Reaching veterans in need of help, however, can be a challenge.

For instance, 61% of veterans who died by suicide in 2023 — the most recent year for which data is available – were not receiving VA healthcare in the last year of their life. Fox grants can help bridge the gap by directing funding to community-based organizations.

In addition to the Fox grant program, the VA is pursuing a range of suicide prevention efforts nationwide:

• In fiscal year 2026 through Sept. 20, the VA answered more than 1.3 million calls, chats and texts from veterans in need through the Veterans Crisis Line, a 7.1% increase over the prior year, with a veteran satisfaction rate of 97.3%.

• In 2018, the first Trump administration launched RISK ID, a comprehensive suicide risk evaluation screening that helps the VA flag and care for at-risk veterans.

• In May 2026, the VA announced it is screening veterans for suicide risk and providing comprehensive evaluations at a record pace. Through August 2026, the VA completed more than 5.5 million suicide risk screenings, approximately 100,000 more veterans screened in 2025.

• The VA continues to expand suicide prevention training for health care professionals at the VA and in the community.

• The VA continues to provide eligible veterans and certain former service members experiencing an acute suicidal crisis with emergency suicide prevention care through VA and non-VA facilities. Since 2023, almost 50,000 veterans have used this benefit.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.