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At least two candidates running in state races this November support congressional term limits.

Republican candidate for the 121st House District, Mike Harostock, along with Rep. Brenda Pugh, have committed support for term limits in Congress by signing the term limits convention pledge.

The U.S. Term Limits pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the sole purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

According to each candidate’s press release, U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress.

According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by Pew Research, term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. Pew’s analysis states, “An overwhelming majority of adults (87%) favor limiting the number of terms that members of Congress are allowed to serve. This includes a majority 56% who strongly favor this proposal; just 12% are opposed.”

Harostock is running against Democrat Jessica McClay for the seat occupied by retiring Rep. Eddie Pashinski.

Meanwhile, incumbent Pugh is facing a challenge from Democrat Fern Leard.