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Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is offering guidance to businesses with “skill games,” advising owners to remove the machines by Oct. 14, or risk law enforcement action.

Sunday said law enforcement officials can seize video game devices not housed at licensed casinos or licensed truck stops in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in June that “skill games” devices are slot machines as defined by the Commonwealth’s Gaming Act.

Enforcement of that ruling begins Oct. 14.

“We do not want to see searches and seizures at storefronts or bar, social club and restaurant establishments — we would much rather business owners and social clubs comply with the law and take steps to get these illegal devices out of their places of business,” AG Sunday said. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners, my office will act in accordance with the law, which prohibits these machines outside of licensed gaming facilities.”

Unless the state legislature acts before Oct. 14, Sunday said state police and other law enforcement agencies may take action against businesses that continue to possess, operate or maintain the machines.

Enforcement may include seizing and forfeiting the machines, related equipment and money associated with the operation of the machines, as well as filing criminal charges when appropriate.

In addition, distributors, vendors and manufacturers refusing to remove their slot machines from businesses could also face potential criminal charges, should they continue to maintain devices for operation.

“Powering off or unplugging machines is not sufficient to comply with the law,” AG Sunday said. “To be clear, a slot machine does not cease being a slot machine if it has simply been turned off, unplugged, or temporarily disabled, allowing it to be readily operated.”

The AG’s office encourages businesses to contact their vendors or distributors and ask that the devices be removed.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.