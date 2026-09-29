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WILKES-BARRE — The Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania (ASNEPA) will celebrate the region’s neurodiverse community on Thursday, Oct. 8, with an evening dedicated to inclusion, expression and the individuals and businesses helping make a difference.

Tapestry of Minds: A Celebration of a Spectrum of Expression will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare (the former Times Leader building), 15 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

WBRE-TV’s PA Live co-host and founder of SmileStory, Chris Bohinski, will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.

The evening will feature a cocktail celebration honoring local individuals and community business members who have gone above and beyond in supporting the region’s neurodiverse community. The event also will highlight the Autism Society’s programs and contributions throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

In 2018, the Autism Collaborative Centers of Excellence was created to streamline services and programs for those with autism in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The new program was created to fill in service gaps for those with autism and it was made possible through a donation by the AllOne Foundation.

The initiative was aimed at significantly enhancing the service delivery system and minimizing service gaps for people with autism spectrum disorder in Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania and their families.

As the funding period was coming to an end, several participants of the collaborative took steps to continue the collaborative work by forming the non-profit ASNEPA, an affiliate of the Autism Society of America.

Jolene Pace, secretary of the ASNEPA’s board of directors, said the upcoming event is an opportunity to recognize the many people working to create a more inclusive community.

“Autism Society Northeastern Pennsylvania’s upcoming fundraising event is an opportunity for our community to come together in support of individuals with autism and their families,” Pace said. “The organization plays a vital role in creating understanding, providing resources, and ensuring that neurodiverse individuals are valued, included, and empowered. Every contribution helps strengthen a more accepting and supportive community. This fundraiser will help advance the organization’s essential work and build a future rooted in acceptance, inclusion, and belonging.”

Pace is a specialty research consultant and public policy professional whose work includes research, data analysis, program evaluation and leadership development. She has also been involved with efforts focused on building diverse, equitable and inclusive communities.

The evening will include an interactive collage activity designed to raise awareness about neurodiversity while giving participants an opportunity to contribute their own expressions and perspectives.

Proceeds from the event will support several ASNEPA initiatives, including a virtual Autism Spectrum Disorder Community Hub designed to help individuals and families identify and navigate services throughout the region.

Funds also will support the organization’s social media and community outreach efforts, the Inclusive Community Advocates project, Open Quest Social Gaming Groups, Belonging and Empowerment for Autistic Members (BEAM), and Girls Leading Our Way (GLOW), a social and support group for teenage girls.

The ASNEPA describes its programs as being rooted in connection, empowerment and inclusion, with services supporting autistic individuals across the lifespan. Its programs include peer-led support groups, community training, technical assistance and resources designed to foster belonging and participation.

“As the parent of a daughter with autism, I know firsthand how meaningful it is to have a community that listens, supports, and celebrates our children for who they are,” Pace, added. “Autism Society Northeastern Pennsylvania has been an important source of hope and connection for families like mine, and this fundraiser helps ensure that no family feels alone on their journey.”

Tickets for Tapestry of Minds are available through the organization’s event registration at tinyurl.com/3w4ej838. For information about ASNEPA’s programs and services, go to autismnepa.org.