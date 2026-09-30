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WILKES-BARRE — An inmate jailed on arson-related offenses alleging he set his own house on fire was arraigned Wednesday on charges he tossed urine that struck two employees at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and another inmate.

William Gately, 31, of North Pioneer Avenue, Kingston Township, contained urine in a cup that he hurled through a wicket door on Sept. 11, according to court records.

A wicket door, a smaller door on a cell door, was opened to allow the passage of meals and medicine.

A correctional officer, a nurse and an inmate was struck by the urine, court records say.

Gately was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner. Bail was set at $20,000.

Gately has been jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail since his arrest by Kingston Township police on June 25 when he allegedly set fire to his own residence.

Gately is facing two counts of arson, and one count each of driving under the influence and resisting arrest related to the fire.

Court records say Gately was on a video call with another person when he poured a substance and flicked a cigarette, with flames and smoking showing during the video call.

Gately drove away from his house and returned while firefighters had responded to the blaze. A firefighter suffered an injury to his hand, court records say.