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The Pennsylvania House on Wednesday approved a resolution sponsored by state Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, urging the U.S. Congress not to prevent states from regulating artificial intelligence.

Specifically, the resolution opposes federal proposals that would enact a moratorium on state-level AI laws.

Haddock said this resolution is needed because an executive order signed by President Donald Trump has sought to limit states’ sovereignty to regulate AI.

“This resolution highlights the significant potential of AI in various economic sectors and also recognizes that Pennsylvania is a leader in the development of AI,” said Haddock. “The resolution reaffirms the right and responsibility of Pennsylvania’s government to pass legislation regarding AI to protect its residents from the dangers of misused AI.”

Haddock’s measure, H.R. 425, would urge the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice to cease threats to take legal action against state laws on AI or to withhold broadband funding for states that pass AI-related legislation.

The resolution also acknowledges that misuse of AI can pose health and safety risks, enable bias and discrimination, and negatively impact people in other ways, creating a need for safeguards to protect people from misuse and to build public trust in AI.

It also calls on Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to advocate for a national framework that respects state authority, promotes innovation, and safeguards public welfare.

After passage by the state House, copies of the resolution will be shared with President Trump, the presiding officers of each house of Congress, and each member of Congress from Pennsylvania.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.