The Emmy Award winning The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute return to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

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Two renowned tribute groups are returning to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in October.

The Emmy Award-winning group The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute returns at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and the ABBA tribute production, Mania: the ABBA Tribute, takes the stage at the Kirby the following night at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Tickets for both shows start at $25, plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased through the Sordoni Family Foundation Box Office at the Kirby Center by calling 570-826-1100, at ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Kirby Center Box Office during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute brings an all-new show as the group celebrates the diamond anniversary of The Beatle’s first feature film, A Hard Day’s Night.

The show includes multiple costume changes, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics, and a level of attention to detail that helped the group win an Emmy.

Mania: the ABBA Tribute is currently on a tour across the United States, featuring authentic costumes, choreography, and live musicianship. Over the span of two decades, the group has performed more than 4,000 live concerts across 40 countries and five continents.