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Wilkes-Barre-based candle company Scent-Sations, Inc., makers of Mia Bella’s candles, is once again bringing “Hope” to those battling breast cancer.

This year, “Hope” is a new limited-edition 16-ounce jar candle in pink with a unique “Cherry Blush” fragrance and a special “Support Squad” label.

The company is donating all profits from each jar sold to charity.

Donations this year will be made to Olivia’s House, The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA and directly to Jill Stella. Stella is a friend of the Scent-Sations’ family currently battling breast cancer.

“Our Mia Bella’s candles will continue to represent worthy causes as we do our part to make this world a better and healthier place,” CEO Bob Scocozzo said. “Bringing back our ‘Hope’ candles once again this year demonstrates our ongoing commitment to help others the best way we know how — through our clean-burning scented candles which are proudly made right here in the USA. With the purchase of every Hope candle, together we can light the way toward a brighter future.”

Breast cancer is a devastating form of cancer that affects almost approximately 300,000 women in the United States each year according to The American Cancer Society, and over 1.3 million worldwide.

“Every October we do what we can to support those who are affected by this terrible cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Scocozzo. “We are more than just candles — we’re a community who cares.”

Individual distributors have also embraced the cause and taken up the challenge, with many donating a portion or all of their profits from “Hope” sales to cancer charities in their local area.

Scocozzo said that, with the support of distributors and customers, every “Hope” candle purchase raises awareness and supports the cause through organizations and by directly helping individuals.

“Breast cancer is a widespread problem that affects many people around the world, and directly or indirectly affects many of our distributors and their families, so this cause is near and dear to us, and we are happy to do what we can to help,” Scocozzo said.

Scocozzo said the next time you consider purchasing a candle for yourself or as a gift, consider buying some “Hope” for someone battling breast cancer.

“You will feel good knowing that a portion of your funds are going to organizations that have done so much already in the fight to make this deadly cancer a thing of the past,” Scocozzo said.

“Hope” is available for sale now through the end of October.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.