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BEAR CREEK TWP. — Bear Creek Township Supervisors during a special meeting Wednesday voted to advance two versions of its data center zoning ordinance — one that includes an expansion of its 66 acre industrial zone, and one that does not.

The board will decide between these two options during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Bear Creek Township Fire Hose Volunteer Company, located at 3500 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Village.

All board members voted to advance an amended version of Ordinance 4 to the Oct. 15 meeting. This version of the ordinance does not include an expansion to the industrial zone, and would instead restrict data, farm and solar energy area uses to the existing I-1 Industrial Area.

However, the board voted 4-1 to advance to Ordinance 3 with its corresponding map that would expand the industrial zone. Supervisor Mark Petlock was the lone no vote.

Both options share the same conditional use standards and performance requirements.

The 180-day window to adopt a curative amendment regulating data centers, which will accompany whatever version of the zoning map the board ultimately chooses, closes on Oct. 16, according to Bear Creek Township solicitor Michael B. Senape.

The board’s decision to consider a version of its data center ordinance that does not expand the industrial zone was met with applause from attendees of Wednesday’s meeting.

The supervisors on Sept. 3 rejected an initial map that would have increased the industrial zone by more than 700%.

The possibly of rezoning is being considered because the township was told previously that the 66-acre zone could be considered exclusionary and potentially challenged by developers in courts.

But many residents who spoke on Wednesday argued that the PA Municipalities Planning Code does not require municipalities to set aside a specific percent of land as industrial.

Other attendees stressed the importance of protecting natural resources in Bear Creek.

“We need to stand together to save our health, well-being, water and wildlife. The fight is worth every bit of the effort and we are ready,” said resident Dawn Alexis.

Resident Ben Pool shared a similar sentiment.

“We know that everyone here is against the expansion of the industrial zone. We don’t want to see Bear Creek ruined, everything that you’ve heard before, multiple times over and over again. We just beg you to do the right thing,” he said.