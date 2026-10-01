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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man pled guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge alleging he stole an American flag from the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse in August.

John Jackson, 58, pled guilty to theft and was ordered to pay fines and court cost for the flag theft on Aug. 22, according to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Jackson was charged with stealing an American flag from the flag display on courthouse grounds.

Jackson was charged with the theft offense on Sept. 10 by county Det. James Noonan. He pled guilty during a preliminary hearing in Central Court on Wednesday.

Sanguedolce noted sentencing guidelines did not call for a prison sentence.

Wilkes-Barre City police assisted in the investigation.