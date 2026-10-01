Siobhan Wenzel (left) and Maurice Asbury, Courtesy of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department

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WEST PITTSTON — Three people who are facing burglary-related offenses in Fairview Township were accused of an alleged armed home invasion in West Pittston in July.

Wyoming Area Regional Police arrested Siobhan Devine Wenzel, 28, of Darling Street, Wilkes-Barre, Maurice Omarion Asbury, 21, and Kyle Patrick Moroney, 32, both of Wilkes-Barre, following an investigation of the alleged home invasion on Montgomery Avenue on July 16, according to a news release.

The victim told investigators two masked men entered his residence, threatened him with a firearm and stole property, the news release says.

The news release says Wenzel was inside the residence when the two masked men, identified as Asbury and Moroney, forced their way inside while brandishing firearms.

Wenzel and Asbury were arrested Wednesday and arraigned by District Judge Matthew J. Carmody of West Pittston.

Wenzel was charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of theft, criminal trespass, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal use of communication facility and access device fraud.

Asbury was charged with robbery, theft, criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal conspiracy, and reckless endangerment.

Wenzel and Asbury were jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as they were deemed a threat to society.

Moroney, who is jailed on the alleged burglary in Fairview Township, is facing charges of robbery, criminal trespass, theft, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and criminal use of communication facility.

Moroney was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Allison Lee Antolick of Hazleton and remanded to the county correctional facility without bail.

The trio were charged by Fairview Township police for their alleged roles in burglarizing and ransacking a residence in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue on July 20.

Detectives with the county’s District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation in West Pittston.