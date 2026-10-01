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WILKES-BARRE — An exotic pet store owner in Wilkes-Barre was jailed Wednesday on allegations of cruelty to animals following a search of the business on South Main Street earlier this year.

Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County charged Cameron Daniel English, 38, of Mountain Top, with 20 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, 10 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and two misdemeanor counts of suspension or revocation of license.

English, owner of CDC Exotics at 95 S. Main St., was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

Humane officers executed a search warrant at English’s store in mid-April taking away exotic animals and birds that were malnourished.

Court records allege the interior of the store was found to be in deplorable conditions, including deceased and decomposing carcasses of exotic animals and birds, and animals living in cages filled with feces.

English opened the store in February 2016.