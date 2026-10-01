U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and his wife, Chelsea, presented a check from their Greenlight Project Fund to Montaintop Hose Co. #1 in 2025.

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NEPA — The Greenlight Project Fund — founded by U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and Chelsea Bresnahan and administered through The Luzerne Foundation — opened applications for its second round of community grants on Thursday.

The theme of the 2026-2027 grant cycle is “Protect & Preserve,” and it is focused on helping local organizations protect what matters and preserve what makes communities home.

Grants of up to $8,000 will be awarded.

“The first round showed us just how much incredible work is already happening across Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Bresnahan. “Greenlight is about investing in that work and helping local organizations take projects that matter to their communities across the finish line.”

“There are things in every community worth protecting and worth preserving,” said Chelsea Bresnahan. “This round is about finding those things and helping the people who are taking care of them.”

“The Luzerne Foundation assists those who want to do good things,” said David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation. “Rob and Chelsea have personally stepped up here in a major way to help those who are making a difference in our community every day.”

Building on the first round

During its inaugural grant cycle, The Greenlight Project awarded $54,232.49 to 16 projects across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Funding supported tangible community needs, including equipment for volunteer fire companies, expanded aquatics access at a community recreation center, Meals on Wheels services, support for individuals with visual impairments and more.

A full list of projects funded during the inaugural cycle can be found at GreenlightProjectPA.com.

The Greenlight Project was established in 2025 after Congressman Bresnahan committed his first term congressional salary to charitable causes throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Rob and Chelsea Bresnahan established the fund through The Luzerne Foundation as a long term investment in the communities they call home.

Applications for the 2026–2027 Protect & Preserve grant cycle open Oct. 1 and close Dec. 7. Eligible organizations must have a history of serving Northeast Pennsylvania and meet the grant cycle requirements. Full eligibility guidelines and application details will be available through The Luzerne Foundation.

Grant details

(Provided by the Luzerne Foundation)

• Maximum Award: Up to $8,000 per grant.

• Impact Priority: Proposals that demonstrate the ability to serve a greater number of people and deliver measurable community benefit will be given strong consideration.

Applicant eligibility

• NEPA based 501(c)(3) in good standing

• An emergency/first responder organization

• Provide trades/career/technical educational training

• A community college, craft, or trade school.

• History of providing services within NEPA for at least 5 years

• Align with the grant cycle’s theme of “Protect & Serve.”

Funding priorities

• Projects that protect people, preserve community resources and places of local significance, and ensure valued assets remain available for future generations.

• Programs that maximize impact by serving broad populations or under-served communities.

• Emergency services organizations are especially encouraged to apply.

• Technical and trade schools and community colleges are eligible for funding.

Restrictions

The Greenlight Project Grant will not fund:

• Colleges or universities (beyond community colleges).

• Salaries

• Any organization not meeting the eligibility requirements above.

• To provide funding opportunities to a broader range of organizations, recipients of funding through the 2025–2026 Greenlight Project Grant Cycle are not eligible to apply for this round of funding.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.