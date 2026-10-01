New marker commemorates The Babe’s legendary 1926 homerun

The new Babe Ruth marker in Kirby Park that commemorates the legendary 650-foot home run Babe Ruth hit in Artillery park in 1926.

At Thursday’s unveiling of a new Babe Ruth marker in Kirby Park, from left: Jim Martin, president of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame; David Pedri, president & CEO of The Luzerne Foundation; Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo (partially hidden); Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown; Champ, mascot for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders; Alan K. Stout, executive director, Visit Luzerne County; and Mike Slusser, special events coordinator and business licensing administrator for Wilkes-Barre City.

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WILKES-BARRE — The legend goes that on Oct. 12, 1926, Babe Ruth — the immortal “Sultan of Swat” — hit the longest home run ever recorded out of Artillery Park and into the adjacent Kirby Park.

The story goes that “The Babe,” while participating in a barnstorming game, hit the mammoth homerun at Artillery Park, which sits directly behind the Kingston Armory.

According to newspaper accounts and baseball historians, the ball — which landed in nearby Kirby Park — travelled an estimated 650 feet, making it the longest measured home run in baseball history.

To commemorate this historical and legendary blast, a new historical marker pinpointing the spot where the legendary 650-ft. home run landed that “The Bambino” hit in Wilkes-Barre was unveiled on Thursday.

The marker — which stands near the main, lighted softball field in Kirby Park — was erected by Visit Luzerne County, the City of Wilkes-Barre, The Luzerne Foundation, and the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

The unveiling featured brief remarks from Alan K. Stout, executive director, Visit Luzerne County; Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown; Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo; David Pedri, president & CEO of The Luzerne Foundation; and Jim Martin, president of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

Ruth, who was in the prime of his career at the time, was the centerpiece of the Yankees’ legendary “Murderers’ Row,” and he was arguably the most famous athlete in America.

Just two days prior to his visit to Wilkes-Barre, The Babe had played in the World Series, and according to baseball historians, the home run that he hit in Wilkes-Barre was the only time in his career that he requested that a ball be measured.

Two years ago, to celebrate this iconic moment in local sports history, Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre launched the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby. The event, which will return for its third year on Saturday, Oct. 10, will again take place on the main softball field at Kirby Park, near where Babe Ruth’s home run landed.

Proceeds will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital. When Ruth was in Wilkes-Barre in 1926, he took time to visit children in a local hospital.

Because 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the legendary home run, special festivities are planned for the Oct. 10 event:

• Tom Stevens, Ruth’s grandson, will be attending the derby, saying a few words during the opening ceremony, and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

• Mr. Stevens will be given the “Key To The City” of Wilkes-Barre.

• The City of Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County will proclaim Oct. 12 “Babe Ruth Day.”

• Artillery Park, which is gated and is usually locked, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will allow those attending the Derby to stroll across the street, stand at home plate, and take photos of the exact spot where Ruth had hit the home run.

• Prior to the Derby, local Little League players and participants in Challenger Baseball will march from home plate at Artillery Park to the main softball field at Kirby Park to help kick off the opening ceremonies.

• Yankees Magazine, the official magazine of the New York Yankees, will be sending a reporter to cover the derby, which will later be published as a feature story.

• For the traditional “City vs. County Babe Ruth Game” — which occurs prior to the derby — both teams will sport special jerseys to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the home run.

The new historical marker is also a part of the 100th anniversary celebration. It serves as a compliment to the nearby Babe Ruth kiosk, which was erected in 2012. It was paid for and designed, independently, by the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby Planning Committee and was molded by Sewah Studio Inc., the same company that produces historical markers for the Pennsylvania State Historical Commission and the nationwide Legends & Lore markers program.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.