CASA of Wyoming Valley holds annual gala
It’s been a big year for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wyoming Valley in 2026. From graduating its biggest class of advocates to moving its office space, there was a lot to celebrate at the CASA Annual Gala on Thursday night.
Held at The Banks in Pittston, the theme of the night was to “savor the journey” with a travel-inspired gala experience that reflects the journeys children navigate through the foster care system, paired with international food stations and immersive storytelling.
Ryan Schofield, executive director of CASA of Wyoming Valley emceed the festivities.
Jade Levi, senior director of operations at CASA, shared the story of a child who spent 14 years in the program, referred to as S.J. in the story. S.J. was moved 16 times in her 14 years in the court system. Her constant was Donna, who was her advocate for 8 years. Sadly, Donna passed away in 2023. Afterward, Donna’s friend, Sandy, stepped in as S.J.’s advocate. Soon after, Sandy’s partner in life, Shari, became S.J.’s co-advocate.
This is just one example of how advocates support the best interests of a child going through the court system.
All funds raised on Thursday night go toward efforts to continue advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect across Luzerne and Wyoming counties.
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