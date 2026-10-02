Justice Flenory shown at the Luzerne County Courthouse after he was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison on Friday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader photo

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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who forced Scott Edward Knox into his own truck and drove him to a dark alley where he was fatally stabbed was sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison Friday.

Justice Flenory, 26, apologized claiming Knox, 33, was “actually my friend, we had a fall out.”

Knox’s older brother, Eric Knox, said the loss of their loved one resulted in “permanent destruction” within their family.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Flenory to 12 to 25 years in prison on a third-degree murder charge. Flenory pled guilty to the murder on Aug. 7.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross sought a much heavier sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison for Flenory.

Flenory was involved with Fernando Bracero, 37, Jaime Knights, 65, Jary Javier Fortuna, 33, and Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, when they planned to retaliate against Knox who they believed was involved in a drug-rip the night of May 6, 2024.

During the July trial of Bracero, when he was convicted of first-degree murder, Knox’s girlfriend, Carrie Hiemenz, testified Knox had driven Charles Dennis to buy crack cocaine from Rosario-Miranda on West River Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Hiemenz testified that she and Knox were unaware Dennis planned to rip off Rosario-Miranda.

After the drug sale, Flenory joined Knights, Fortuna, Rosario-Miranda and others to retaliate against Knox as they believed he was involved in the drug-rip.

Prosecutors alleged Flenory went to Knox’s apartment on Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, where he forced Knox into his own Ford F150 pickup truck, and returned to Knights’ apartment before going to an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Bracero, Knights, Fortuna and Rosario-Miranda showed up.

Knights, who testified during Bracero’s trial, said the plan was to put a “beat down” on Knox, but during the scuffle, Bracero pulled out a knife and jabbed Knox three times.

Knox broke free but collapsed behind an apartment on South River Street. He died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

In an effort for a lesser sentence, Flenory’s attorney, Sidney D. May, said Flenory displayed “reckless judgement,” noting Flenory was unaware of Bracero’s intentions.

“This was much more than reckless judgement; Justice participated,” Ross said. “Scott was hunted by (Flenory). This was a brutal, calculated act of violence.”

Eric Knox and Knox’s mother, Linda Ann Knox, spoke prior to Flenory being sentenced, telling Lupas how Flenory had previously yelled racial epithets and sexual remarks at them during previous court proceedings.

Flenory is the second person to be sentenced in the fatal stabbing of Knox. Bracero, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was sentenced to life-in-prison with no parole on Aug. 31.

Knights, who pled no contest to third-degree murder, has not been sentenced.

Fortuna is scheduled for trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy next week before Lupas.

An arrest warrant charging Rosario-Miranda with criminal homicide remains active.