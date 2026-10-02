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WILKES-BARRE — Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill inside the former Wyoming National Bank has rebranded as Olive 24 — Kitchen, Wine & Cocktails.

The restaurant, which first opened at 24 W. Market St. in 2016, announced the name change on its social media pages Friday, along with the news that the space is now under new management.

“We want to be open with you about the change. New hands are now at the helm, with a renewed vision for the food, the hospitality, and the whole experience of walking through our doors,” the post read.

The restaurant was originally set to reopen as Bistro Restaurant & Bar, “but out of respect for other local spots with similar names,” the business went with Olive 24 instead.

The official Facebook page will remain as Bistro Restaurant & Bar for the time being, since Facebook only allows a name change every 60 days.

Olive 24 said it’s working on an appeal with Meta to expedite the name change.

Despite the rebrand, Olive 24 said, ” What hasn’t changed is the heart of the place.”

“Same historic building. Same warm welcome. Same gratitude for every regular who kept this corner alive — thank you, truly; you are the reason we’re still here. What’s new is a fresher, lighter table: a kitchen worth returning to, a thoughtful wine list, and cocktails worth lingering over, all under a roof that’s been part of this city for more than a hundred years,” the post read.

Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill first opened its doors in 2016 as Vault Grill & Bar.

The restaurant was briefly Broncos Vault Brazilian Steakhouse from around 2020 to 2021. It opened as Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill in 2023.