<p>Former Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill, now Olive 24, in August 2026.</p> <p>courtesy of Olive 24 Facebook page</p>

Former Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill, now Olive 24, in August 2026.

courtesy of Olive 24 Facebook page

WILKES-BARRE — Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill inside the former Wyoming National Bank has rebranded as Olive 24 — Kitchen, Wine & Cocktails.

The restaurant, which first opened at 24 W. Market St. in 2016, announced the name change on its social media pages Friday, along with the news that the space is now under new management.

“We want to be open with you about the change. New hands are now at the helm, with a renewed vision for the food, the hospitality, and the whole experience of walking through our doors,” the post read.

The restaurant was originally set to reopen as Bistro Restaurant & Bar, “but out of respect for other local spots with similar names,” the business went with Olive 24 instead.

The official Facebook page will remain as Bistro Restaurant & Bar for the time being, since Facebook only allows a name change every 60 days.

Olive 24 said it’s working on an appeal with Meta to expedite the name change.

Despite the rebrand, Olive 24 said, ” What hasn’t changed is the heart of the place.”

“Same historic building. Same warm welcome. Same gratitude for every regular who kept this corner alive — thank you, truly; you are the reason we’re still here. What’s new is a fresher, lighter table: a kitchen worth returning to, a thoughtful wine list, and cocktails worth lingering over, all under a roof that’s been part of this city for more than a hundred years,” the post read.

Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill first opened its doors in 2016 as Vault Grill & Bar.

The restaurant was briefly Broncos Vault Brazilian Steakhouse from around 2020 to 2021. It opened as Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill in 2023.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.