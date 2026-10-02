Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tarah Toohil recently administered the Oath of Office to a newly elected member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Rep. Brandon Dukes, of Butler County, took the oath in the PA House Chamber and was joined by his wife and daughter.
Judge Toohil, a former member of the state House of Representatives, was welcomed back to the House by Speaker Joanna McClinton.
Judge Toohil is the co-chair of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges Family Law Section and a member of the Joint State Government Commission’s Advisory Committee on Domestic Relations Law.
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