<p>PA Rep. Brandon Dukes, of Butler County, takes the oath in the PA House Chamber, joined by his wife and daughter.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

PA Rep. Brandon Dukes, of Butler County, takes the oath in the PA House Chamber, joined by his wife and daughter.

Submitted Photo
<p>Submitted Photo</p>

Submitted Photo
<p>Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tarah Toohil (left) and House Speaker Joanna McClinton.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tarah Toohil (left) and House Speaker Joanna McClinton.

Submitted Photo

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tarah Toohil recently administered the Oath of Office to a newly elected member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Rep. Brandon Dukes, of Butler County, took the oath in the PA House Chamber and was joined by his wife and daughter.

Judge Toohil, a former member of the state House of Representatives, was welcomed back to the House by Speaker Joanna McClinton.

Judge Toohil is the co-chair of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges Family Law Section and a member of the Joint State Government Commission’s Advisory Committee on Domestic Relations Law.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.