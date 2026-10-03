Chalkfest held at Millennium Circle in Wilkes-Barre

Tessa Rauh, 7, of Plains Township, works on her contibution to Chalkfest 2026, which is a rendition of Old Glory.

Risen Swaitek, 7, of Wilkes-Barre, tries his hand at fishing with the help from event volunteer Anita Frank during Chalkfest 2026 on Saturday.

Loretta Cotterman, 8, of Shickshinny, makes a chalk drawing as her mother, Kelly Hood, watches from the background Saturday at Millennium Circle.

The James family from Swoyersville, from left, Noah, 12, Emily, Ed, and Ben, 8, make artwork with chalk at Millenium Circle Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Noah James, 12, of Swoyersville, draws with chalk on the concrete surface at the Millennium Circle, River Common, in Wilkes-Barre as part of Chalkfest 2026.

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The Riverfront Parks Committee hosted ChalkFest 2026 on Saturday at the River Common, along River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Free, family-friendly activities included environmental exhibits, a kids chalk mural, entertainment by Don Shappelle & The Pickups, and a family fishing program. A free container of chalk was provided to all children.