<p>Noah James, 12, of Swoyersville, draws with chalk on the concrete surface at the Millennium Circle, River Common, in Wilkes-Barre as part of Chalkfest 2026.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Noah James, 12, of Swoyersville, draws with chalk on the concrete surface at the Millennium Circle, River Common, in Wilkes-Barre as part of Chalkfest 2026.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>The James family from Swoyersville, from left, Noah, 12, Emily, Ed, and Ben, 8, make artwork with chalk at Millenium Circle Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

The James family from Swoyersville, from left, Noah, 12, Emily, Ed, and Ben, 8, make artwork with chalk at Millenium Circle Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Loretta Cotterman, 8, of Shickshinny, makes a chalk drawing as her mother, Kelly Hood, watches from the background Saturday at Millennium Circle.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Loretta Cotterman, 8, of Shickshinny, makes a chalk drawing as her mother, Kelly Hood, watches from the background Saturday at Millennium Circle.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Risen Swaitek, 7, of Wilkes-Barre, tries his hand at fishing with the help from event volunteer Anita Frank during Chalkfest 2026 on Saturday.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Risen Swaitek, 7, of Wilkes-Barre, tries his hand at fishing with the help from event volunteer Anita Frank during Chalkfest 2026 on Saturday.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Tessa Rauh, 7, of Plains Township, works on her contibution to Chalkfest 2026, which is a rendition of Old Glory.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Tessa Rauh, 7, of Plains Township, works on her contibution to Chalkfest 2026, which is a rendition of Old Glory.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Chalk lies next to a drawing at Chalkfest 2026.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Chalk lies next to a drawing at Chalkfest 2026.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

The Riverfront Parks Committee hosted ChalkFest 2026 on Saturday at the River Common, along River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Free, family-friendly activities included environmental exhibits, a kids chalk mural, entertainment by Don Shappelle & The Pickups, and a family fishing program. A free container of chalk was provided to all children.

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