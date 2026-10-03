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As the region’s residents grow older, navigating sidewalks, reaching stores and medical appointments, or traveling through communities can become more challenging.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, where a significant share of older residents live with disabilities, transportation accessibility is an important consideration for community development.

A recent report from The Institute examining accessibility and walkability in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties highlights the connection between age, disability, transportation, and the built environment.

Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute, said the likelihood of living with a disability increases with age.

Avery-Stoss said, among residents ages 65 to 74, 23.2% in Lackawanna County, 25.5% in Luzerne County, and 24.1% in Wayne County report a disability. She said the percentages rise among residents aged 75 and older.

In Lackawanna County, 49.1% of residents in that age group reported a disability, compared with 43.8% in Luzerne County and 41.9% in Wayne County.

Avery-Stoss said ambulatory difficulty is the most commonly reported disability type in each of the three counties, affecting 8.1% of residents in Lackawanna County, 8.1% in Luzerne County, and 9.6% in Wayne County. Other disability types involve vision, hearing, cognitive, self-care, and independent living difficulties.

“These statistics underscore why accessibility involves more than simply having transportation available,” Avery-Stoss said. “The built environment can either support or limit people’s ability to reach destinations. Features such as level sidewalks, curb ramps, clearly marked and signaled crosswalks, accessible entrances, and connected transportation systems can help residents with a wide range of needs and abilities navigate their communities.”

Avery-Stoss said older adults and individuals with disabilities may face additional logistical challenges when living in rural communities, where transportation options can be limited, and residents remain highly dependent on vehicles.

Long distances between homes, health care providers, grocery stores, pharmacies, and social services can make routine trips more difficult, particularly for residents who no longer drive or require assistance getting to and from appointments. These barriers can affect not only access to essential services, but also opportunities for social connection, civic participation, and independent living.

“There are several practical steps our communities can take to improve accessibility,” Avery-Stoss said. “Conducting walk audits of our communities can identify opportunities for improvement such as installing safer crossings, traffic-calming measures, way-finding signs, benches, rest areas, lighting, and shade.”

Avery-Stoss said connecting regional trail networks and expanding transit-oriented development so housing, employment, businesses, and essential services are more easily accessible are long-term investments that can improve accessibility across NEPA.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.