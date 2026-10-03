🔊 Listen to this

A statewide survey of more than 267,000 Pennsylvania students shows that investments under the Shapiro-Davis administration in youth mental health and school safety are delivering positive outcomes.

Mental health concerns, depression, and suicide‑risk indicators are all declining among the Commonwealth’s youth, according to a Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) presentation provided this week at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee meeting.

“The Pennsylvania Youth Survey continues to be one of our most valuable tools for understanding what students are dealing with in their daily lives, said Kirsten Kenyon, executive director of PCCD. “The 2025 results show positive trends in mental health and safety, a sign that our continued investments in school-based mental health and safety initiatives at the state level are paying off.”

“Behind every statistic in the Pennsylvania Youth Survey is a student’s experience of school,” said PDE Secretary Carrie Rowe. “The progress we’re seeing tells us that the investments in mental health and school safety are making a difference. Where the survey shows us that students continue to struggle, we are reminded that our work isn’t finished. This survey helps us build toward the goal of having schools where every student can feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.”

2025 PAYS results show that 76% of participating students reported their overall mental health is good, an increase from 71% in 2023; and suicide-risk indicators — including seriously considering suicide, making a plan, and attempts — have fallen steadily since 2021. Additionally, 83% of students report feeling safe at school, an increase from 78% in 2023.

Other key positive findings from the 2025 PAYS:

• Persistent sadness and feelings of worthlessness have all declined.

• Students increasingly believe substances are harmful.

• Students report greater trust that adults will intervene when bullying occurs.

• Reports of being threatened, attacked, or encountering weapons at school have also declined.

• Youth access to alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana, prescription and illicit drugs is more difficult.

“Prevention really is the first line of defense in stopping a substance use disorder from developing,” said DDAP Secretary Latika Davis-Jones.

Meuser attends Bloomsburg Fair, veterans ceremony

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week attended the 171st Bloomsburg State Fair where he spoke at State Rep. Robert Leadbeter’s Fourth Annual Veterans Ceremony.

The Bloomsburg Fair is a week-long local tradition that brings together residents from across the Commonwealth to celebrate local agriculture, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and service.

Meuser addressed veterans from across the region, recognizing the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform and expressing his appreciation for their dedication to protecting our country and our freedoms.

“It is always great to be back at the Bloomsburg Fair, one of the great traditions of our region, to catch up with longtime friends and talk with folks from across the community,” Meuser said. “I was especially pleased to join Rep. Leadbeter for his Fourth Annual Veterans Ceremony and recognize the men and women who have served our nation. Meeting with veterans and seeing a Stuart Tank like those produced in nearby Berwick is an important reminder of Pennsylvania’s proud military history and the important role our communities have played in defending our nation. Thank you to all our veterans and service-members for your service to our country.”

Throughout the week, members of Meuser’s staff were available at the State and County Exhibits Building to meet with constituents and provide information about the services available through his office, including getting a passport, accessing VA benefits, and navigating the federal bureaucracy.

Meuser joined Leadbeter for his Fourth Annual Veterans Ceremony during Military Day at the Fair, alongside Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Major General Terrence Koudelka of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

Call wait time for unemployment down

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) this week announced that the average call wait time for Pennsylvanians seeking assistance through the Unemployment Compensation Service Center has dropped to seven minutes — a new milestone and two minutes faster than the administration’s previous benchmark of under 10 minutes, achieved in 2025.

Before Gov. Josh Shapiro took office in January 2023, unemployment compensation (UC) call wait times regularly exceeded one hour, and claimants often had to call multiple times to reach a representative.

In 2023, it took an average of 11.4 attempts to reach someone. By the start of 2025, that number had dropped to just 2.8 attempts — a 75% improvement.

In 2026, it declined even further, to 1.5 attempts.

“We’ve expanded in-person help through UC connect to reach more Pennsylvanians and launched a 24/7 live chat option that recently reached an average response time of just 11 seconds,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Achieving another milestone in UC call wait times shows these investments are making a real difference by delivering faster, better service when Pennsylvanians need it most.”

As seasonal work begins to wind down in some industries, L&I is also reminding Pennsylvanians that if they return to unemployment within their benefit year, they may be able to reopen an existing UC claim instead of filing a new one. Workers can check their claim status online and contact the UC Service Center by phone, online live chat, email, or through a UC Connect in-person appointment if they need assistance with the process.

Pennsylvanians experiencing job loss can always contact L&I directly for assistance through the Department’s UC helpline at 888-313-7284, by email at UCHelp@pa.gov or the live chat service.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.