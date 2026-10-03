Luzerne County A&E Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2026

Mere Mortals performs during Saturday’s Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony.

Mere Mortals performs during Saturday’s Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony.

Mere Mortals performs during Saturday’s Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony.

Mere Mortals performs during Saturday’s Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony.

Mere Mortals performs during Saturday’s Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony.

Members of the Cino Paci Band, inductees in the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Class of 2026, perform during Saturday evening’s ceremony.

Members of the Cino Paci Band, inductees in the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Class of 2026, perform during Saturday evening’s ceremony.

Members of the Cino Paci Band, inductees in the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Class of 2026, perform during Saturday evening’s ceremony.

Eli Hludzik, drummer and son of original Dakota lead singer Jerry Hludzik, speaks on behalf of the band during Saturday’s induction ceremony.

Eli Hludzik, drummer and son of original Dakota lead singer Jerry Hludzik, speaks on behalf of the band during Saturday’s induction ceremony.

Tori V & The Karma performs during the pre-show mixer.

The lobby was filled shoulder-to-shoulder during the pre-show mixer for the 2026 Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday evening at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts.

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KINGSTON — The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame held its 4th annual induction ceremony on Saturday at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary. The event featured live performances from the Back Doors, Mere Mortals, and the Cino Paci Band, live tributes to Thomas Hrynkiw and George Korson, and other video features.

Inducted into the Class of 2026

The 2026 inductees are:

‘Arts’ category

• Edie Adams — The actress and comedian was a Tony winner and Emmy nominee, and appeared in multiple classic films, such as “The Apartment” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

• Nick Adams — The Oscar-nominated actor who made a name for himself in mid-century Hollywood by playing rebellious characters on film and television.

• Mark Cohen — The photographer whose intense, invasive style captures the aesthetic of Luzerne County and its residents.

• James Karen — The longtime character actor who was best known for his roles in films like “The Return of the Living Dead,” “Mulholland Drive,” and “Poltergeist.”

• George Korson — The folklorist who kept decades of coal mining history alive through his recordings and writings.

• Jozef Murgas — Wilkes-Barre’s “Radio Priest” was a champion of Slovak culture, a painter, a botanist, a butterfly collector, and a community leader.

• Bruce Price — The architect made a serious and timeless impact on the area’s landscape, bringing true artistry to streets that are still well-traveled.

‘Entertainment’ category

• The Back Doors — The tribute band to the Doors that formed in an era when the very concept of a tribute band was novel.

• Cabinet — The bluegrass band that bends genre conventions to create something all music fans can enjoy, as evidenced by the massive crowds they have drawn.

• Dakota — The band led by quintessential Luzerne County rockers Jerry Hludzik and Bill Kelly following their departure from the Buoys.

• Thomas Hrynkiw — The classical pianist who was celebrated for his accomplishments in the musical arts.

• Mere Mortals — The rock group known for their dogged commitment to playing high-quality original material.

• The Cino Paci Band — The Pittston-based musical ensemble that has entertained the community for over a century – literally.

• Eddie Rambeau — The hit-making machine who co-wrote multiple charting tunes in an era dominated by British artists. His seminal recording, “Concrete and Clay,” was a charting success.

‘Impact’ category

• The Briggs Family — The founders of the iconic, nationally known blues festival that bears their family farm’s name. Thanks to their insightful management, the festival has grown steadily since 1998, in both the array of sounds on display and its overall scope.

• Jim Della Croce — The manager, publicist, and concert promoter whose list of clients reads like a who’s who of the music industry’s biggest acts, labels, and venues.

• Thom Greco — The concert promoter and nightclub owner whose many ventures in the hospitality industry have made Luzerne County an arts and entertainment destination.

• John Walson — The founder of Service Electric and one of the original innovators in establishing cable television.

‘Distinguished Achievement Award’

• Brian Benedetti — The leader of the Fine Arts Fiesta, who has helped transform the event from niche to mainstream over nearly five decades.

• The Fine Arts Fiesta — The annual event that has spotlighted various art forms on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square for 70 years.

For information

Visit the Hall of Fame’s website at luzernecountyaehof.org.

You can also follow the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/LCAEHOF.