Bingo Joe performs at 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival

Joey Daniel greets an audience member following Sunday’s performance of ‘The Agony and Ecstasy of Bingo Joe’ at Strange Birds in Scranton. The show was presented as part of the 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival.

Audience members play along during ‘The Agony and Ecstasy of Bingo Joe’ Sunday at Strange Birds in Scranton. The interactive comedy, written and performed by Scranton native Joey Daniel, incorporates a live game of bingo into a story exploring technology, identity, and change.

Scranton native Joey Daniel performs ‘The Agony and Ecstasy of Bingo Joe,’ an interactive comedy combining a live game of bingo with questions about technology, identity, and change, Sunday at Strange Birds during the 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival.

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SCRANTON — Bingo Joe has a problem.

He has bingo cards to call, an audience to entertain and, unfortunately, the looming possibility that artificial intelligence could make him obsolete.

It is a distinctly modern problem wrapped inside a decidedly old-school game in “The Agony and Ecstasy of Bingo Joe,” an interactive theatrical comedy written and performed by Scranton native Joey Daniel.

The show made its U.S. premiere this weekend at Strange Birds as part of the 12th annual Scranton Fringe Festival, after Daniel performed it 18 times at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

For Daniel, who grew up in West Scranton and now lives in New York City, bringing Bingo Joe home felt different.

“While I was there, I was just so excited to bring the show back home,” Daniel said. “It just hits a little differently if you’re from here.”

Bingo Joe began long before Daniel imagined taking the character overseas.

Daniel created him in 2018 while hosting bar trivia at The Seneca in Ridgewood, Queens. When the venue asked him to add another night of programming, Daniel figured bingo would require considerably less preparation than writing another trivia game.

There was just one problem.

“I thought, ‘Well, I can’t just show up as a bingo caller. Everyone knows me as a trivia guy,’” Daniel said. “So maybe it’s best if I have an alter ego.”

And so, Bingo Joe was born.

Daniel continued playing the character over the years, sometimes bringing him out to emcee events and parties, but never expected him to become the center of a theatrical production.

“It was just a character I would do for fun,” Daniel said.

When he decided to write a show for Fringe, however, Daniel realized there was more to Bingo Joe.

“He’s playful, and he’s someone that could be hurt in a funny way,” he said.

That became the foundation for a show combining comedy and a real game of bingo with questions about technology, identity, work, and what happens when something that feels central to who you are begins to disappear.

It is also the kind of unconventional performance Fringe was designed to give a stage.

Daniel previously worked behind the scenes as a venue manager during the early years of Scranton Fringe, supporting other performers before eventually returning as one himself.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” Daniel said. “It never dawned on me that something could be stripped back as a premise, and everyone follows these simple rules, but if everyone follows these simple rules, kind of anything’s possible.”

Those rules include keeping performances to an hour or less and being able to set up and break down in about 15 minutes.

The format removes some of the barriers that can make creating and staging a theatrical production seem out of reach, Daniel said.

“You don’t need a lot of money,” he said. “You just need your venue fees, and you can have a silly costume that you find in a closet, and as long as the story is right, and you give it everything, it can resonate.”

Scranton Fringe Associate Producer Erin Zaida Kosisky sees that accessibility from the other side.

Planning for this year’s festival began in January, she said, with organizers first approaching venues before they even knew which shows would fill them.

Artist applications opened in March, bringing in about 60 to 70 submissions. More than 40 shows ultimately became part of the festival, each requiring a venue that could accommodate its particular technical and performance needs.

Then come the volunteers, box office workers, technicians, performers, and production teams who keep everything moving.

“It’s crazy to see a place, and then a stage is born in 15 minutes, and then a show happens, and then it’s gone away, and another thing comes in,” Kosisky said.

The festival runs through Oct. 10 at venues throughout Scranton, with most performances priced at $15. Free programming, including children’s events, is also offered.

For Kosisky, who travels from Luzerne County to help produce the festival, the drive is an easy trade for what happens once people arrive.

“I think we need art more now than ever,” she said. “To be able to realize how important freedom of expression is, and just relate to one another on a human level.”

That idea is especially fitting for a show about a bingo caller staring down the possibility of being replaced by technology.

Live performance, Kosisky said, gives people an opportunity to step outside the routines that can make connection easy to forget.

“You forget that your emotions and your feelings and relating to one another, and knowing that you’re not alone, is more important than anything,” she said.

Daniel has watched Scranton Fringe grow from what he described as a “very bold undertaking” into a fixture of the region’s arts community.

And for someone who once stood behind the scenes helping other artists take their turn onstage, returning home with Bingo Joe brought that evolution full circle.

“Any normal person can come up with an hour,” Daniel said. “You can work with a friend or two and stage it.”

Once someone gets past the idea that creating something of their own is impossible, he said, the possibilities become considerably bigger.

For Daniel, they stretched all the way from a New York City bar to Edinburgh, and finally back home to Northeast PA.

Not bad for a bingo caller who started with a silly costume and an alter ego.