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In his late teens, David Culver began working as a logger with the dangerous task of floating fallen timber down the Susquehanna River from Tunkhannock to a storage yard along today’s River Street in Forty Fort in the late 1840s.

The fallen trees were then selected by those in the business of manufacturing wagons, carriages, and furniture.

With his time on the river, Culver learned how the mighty Susquehanna acted during droughts and floods. He also noticed the few crossings along the river.

Culver continued to float timber down the river but also had a side hustle on the weekends that turned into a 60-year career. When logs were not selected from the storage yard, they were turned into firewood. Culver bought a few fallen trees and made a small ferry flat he used to transport people across the river between Forty Fort and Port Bowkley in Plains Township.

Culver’s ferry business slowly grew as the West Side of the Susquehanna River from the 1800s through the 1890s were mostly farms and farmers needed to transport their produce to markets and stores in downtown Wilkes-Barre. At the time, the only means of crossing the Susquehanna were the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre and the Water Street Bridge in Pittston. Both those bridges charged a toll.

Crossing on a ferry was much cheaper for farmers and Culver took advantage.

Culver set his ferry crossing price at 5-cents one-way, or 40-cents per month with unlimited crossings.

Culver’s first wooden ferry was reportedly 10 feet wide by 15 feet long, attached to a cable he manually pulled by hand. In time, Culver purchased a larger ferry in West Pittston in March 1876, and installed a steam engine at his base-location in Forty Fort that ended manual pulling.

During summer months, Culver’s ferry business rose during the 1870s and 1880s with people heading to Harveys Lake or the Ice Cave in Kingston Township to stay cool. Culver purchased yet another larger ferry to accommodate more people and carriages at the same time.

“David Culver has his Forty Fort ferry in excellent condition and is now fitting up his picnic grounds,” the Wilkes-Barre Semi-Weekly Record newspaper reported on May 3, 1879.

Sensing another business opportunity, Culver — who became a master carpenter — constructed a wooden Merry-Go-Round for the picnic grounds at Harveys Lake and became a silent owner of the amusement ride, which earned him a small profit.

Seeing the many people going to Harveys Lake, Culver thought of another idea of having picnic grounds adjacent to his Forty Fort ferry landing.

“A grand picnic and price contest will take place at Culver’s Ferry, Forty Fort, on Saturday, July 3, with the Excelsior Band of Plainsville, being the featured entertainment,” the Daily Union-Leader newspaper reported on June 24, 1880.

Culver operated his Forty Fort-Port Bowkley ferry crossings for nearly 60 years.

“Death claimed David Culver, the veteran Forty Fort ferryman and one of the oldest residents of Wyoming Valley,” the Times Leader Evening News reported on Oct. 9, 1915.

The Evening News reported Culver died at the home of his son, George W. Culver, at 297 River St., Forty Fort, at age 83.

“Mr. Culver was born at Forty Fort on Aug. 2, 1832, and spent practically his entire life in that town and vicinity. For upwards of 60 years, he ran the Susquehanna River ferry at Forty Fort and this route in his younger days was much traveled because there was a scarcity of bridges across the river in this valley,” the Evening News reported of his death.