Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is keeping his promise to connect all locations that lack high-speed internet service and close the Commonwealth’s digital divide.

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Gov. Josh Shapiro and Brandon Carson, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) executive director, this week announced more than $448 million in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grants have been awarded to projects in 50 counties across the Commonwealth.

This is the first round of awards after the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) approved more than $711 million in BEAD funding for Pennsylvania in April.

Since the governor took office, the number of households that lack access to high-speed internet has decreased by nearly 60% across the Commonwealth — down from more than 330,000 households in 2022 to less than 133,000 today.

The projects announced build on that progress to continue bringing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to homes, businesses, schools, libraries, and other community facilities across the Commonwealth — expanding access in areas that have long lacked adequate broadband service.

“In the 21st century, reliable and affordable internet can’t just be a luxury for some ― connecting more Pennsylvanians to the internet will help kids achieve more in school, small business owners connect with potential customers, and families see the doctor when they can’t travel,” Shapiro said. “We’ve already connected nearly 200,000 households to the internet in the last several years and now we’re working to connect the remaining 133,000 households in the next four years.”

The funding announced will support broadband projects that include a diverse mix of technologies including fiber and fixed wireless, for use in long-term leases; multi-family residential deployment; planning, design, and engineering; personnel costs; physical improvements; and network software upgrades. There is no minimum or maximum grant amount for any project, however, projects require matching a minimum 25 percent share of the total project cost.

The governor also announced the creation of a new website allowing Pennsylvanians who do not yet have access to high-speed internet to track when PBDA estimates they’ll receive a connection here. That website is available at pa.gov/ConnectPA.

“Access to high-speed internet has become an essential part of life,” Carson said. “Everything from education, banking, and even healthcare depends on access to online resources and a high-speed connection. The projects announced today will connect thousands of Pennsylvanians and rural locations in every region of the Commonwealth to reliable, high-speed infrastructure.”

Pennsylvania was originally allocated $1.16 billion in BEAD funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and established the BEAD program in accordance with NTIA’s Notice of Funding Opportunity, NTIA’s BEAD Restructuring Policy Notice, and Pennsylvania’s Act 96 of 2021.

OpenBookPA hosts budget waivers

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week announced that budget waivers for state funding, including approximately 100 letters and corresponding memos from Fiscal Year 2025-26, are now available to view on Treasury’s transparency website — OpenBookPA.

“Every new feature we add to OpenBookPA shines a bright light on an aspect of our state finances that was previously in the dark to the public,” Garrity said. “Increasing transparency into our state finances is one of my top priorities as Treasurer, because the money I safeguard every day was earned by hardworking Pennsylvanians, and they deserve the same information that is available to state officials and legislators.”

State appropriations are typically made for a single fiscal year which runs from July 1 to June 30. Act 146 of 1980, however, grants the Budget Secretary waiver authority that enables agencies to spend unspent funds for state operations and programs beyond the June 30 lapse date.

On OpenBookPA, users can view letters from the Budget Secretary to the leaders of the majority and minority Appropriations Committees in the Pennsylvania House and Senate. These letters share an agency’s request to keep funds from expiring.

Users can also find an approval memo that is issued to an agency by the Budget Secretary 10 days after an initial request to keep the funds available. The addition of this waiver information is the latest improvement to OpenBookPA.

To explore state finance information and more, visit OpenBookPA at patreasury.gov/OpenBookPA.

DOH initiative benefits millions

During the annual celebration of the Good Food, Healthy Hospitals initiative, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) this week honored the 73 participating hospitals from 14 health systems serving residents in 31 counties.

The program encourages hospitals to offer patients, staff, and visitors nutritious foods and beverage options.

From July 2025 to June 2026, DOH estimates that the Good Food, Healthy Hospitals program benefited more than 123,000 hospital staff and improved healthy options in 13.3 million cafeteria and 4.4 million patient meals.

Representatives from DOH joined leaders from The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) to applaud the participating hospitals for their achievements over the past year.

“The Good Food, Healthy Hospitals initiative continues to expand and bring healthier food choices to more Pennsylvanians in health care settings each year,” Dr. Debra Bogen, Department of Health secretary, said.

Hospitals are ranked by how many of the five Good Food, Healthy Hospital standards of food service they have achieved, with platinum being the highest level indicating that the facility has implemented all five standards of food service.

This year, there are 20 platinum-level hospitals — up from nine in 2025.

Health care facilities participating in Good Food, Healthy Hospitals pledge to voluntarily adopt food, beverage, and procurement standards in areas of the hospital where food is served or sold, including cafeterias, patient meals, catering, and vending.

Participating health systems receive technical assistance from the Good Food, Healthy Hospitals team to support the initial implementation of the food service guidelines and to conduct annual assessments that measure progress and set goals for continued adoption of nutritious offerings and practices, including:

• Prominently displaying nutrition information of foods and beverages;

• Promoting water as a healthy and necessary beverage choice;

• Placing healthier beverages and snacks at eye level; and

• Purchasing locally sourced and sustainably produced foods where possible.

Letter: Implement Whole Home Repairs Law

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) this week led his colleagues in a letter to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner, urging an establishment of a Whole Home Repairs program through the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.

“Almost 7 million Americans live in homes that are in need of significant repair, with deficiencies including leaky roofs, faulty wiring, and mold,” the letter said. “This is an issue that disproportionately affects America’s seniors, many of whom would like to downsize but do not want to sell the home at a steep discount due to the updates required. As we saw in Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s successful Whole Home Repairs program, providing grants for repairs allowed seniors to sell larger homes to growing families.”

Pennsylvania’s program provided grants and forgivable loans to help homeowners and small landlords repair and weatherize their properties. The Pennsylvania program also supported training and pre-apprenticeship programs to create jobs and build a skilled workforce for the future.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.