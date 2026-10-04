A birthday party for Billy O’Boyle, seated in front of his parents, Elizabeth and Bill O’Boyle. At right is cousin Claire.

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“You don’t get older, you get better.”

— Shirley Bassey

PLYMOUTH — My life has been a roller coaster that I have truly enjoyed — mostly.

I know I have had more experiences of good than not so good — and I really like that I crave more of the good stuff.

I have loved — and lost — (understatement).

I have been loved and I have sometimes screwed up — (another understatement).

That, my friends, is life.

We all learn from our mistakes. I know now that men will never be as mature as women — not even close.

I realize, as well, that at this time in my life, I probably am capable of handling a relationship based on trust and mutual respect, yet as those b-day numbers rise, the opportunities sharply decline.

I now realize that women reach a level of maturity much sooner than men — actually, many men never quite reach a high level of maturity.

This birthday, I hope, will be filled with spirituality, sincere salutations, and, perhaps, one ice-cold beer.

When you get older, you think more about stuff you never thought of when you were that young lion.

Yes, I still miss my parents and my cat, Lily.

You see, behind those invisible walls that few are willing to go through, reality exists. Most are content with accepting the facades and have no interest in just asking if everything is OK.

Look, we all have a story — actually, many stories that are, for the most part, extremely interesting. We prefer the make-spirits-bright approach because that’s safer.

But sometimes sincerity, compassion, patience, and genuine friendship are needed.

We all live in a world of our own — we all have ups and downs.

Birthday celebrations of pizza, ice cream, and cake are good, but there should be time for meaningful dialogue — conversations of sharing and opening up so others can really understand who you are and what they may never have noticed.

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Birthday are good to express, but there is so much more than that to be said.

At some point, I will take a nap, and when I awake, I will strive to be more optimistic, more congenial, more accepting of others, and less critical of crazy drivers and line-jumpers.

I’m frustrated from being misunderstood by even those who should have gotten to know me by now. I’m inspired by people who accept my pictures of my trips to the car wash — even if they at first were skeptical — searching for a reason why I send them.

I just do.

Life is all about knowing how to be a human being — which is not nearly as important as being human. Sometimes, we refuse to be all we can be, but we have learned how important it is to be good — to be kind.

We all have a lot to offer — maybe society should do more offering to one another.

Live your life and live up to all your responsibilities. But always find time to be a friend — a sincere, honest, and genuine friend.

And since I am among the elder population, I want to say a few things about older people, who do possess a great deal of vibrancy these days.

Oh, it may take us a little longer to get up and down the steps, but we still can.

Although we at times struggle learning everything there is to know about computers/technology, we do manage to create Facebook pages, text our friends and family, and post photos and videos from our smart phones. And we even FaceTime!

We don’t like terms for a “mature” person, such as elderly, living on a pension, retired, geriatric, Boomer, retiree, golden-ager, old-timer, oldie, oldster, or geezer.

Many of us are still very active and contributing to our community, whether it be at the movies, a dance, committee meetings, or volunteering at our Alma mater’s football games. We contribute, not just to charities, but to society.

We want to be — and are — a part of this community’s fabric.

And yes, we can learn something new, as well as teach those who have so much to learn.

We realize that nobody lives forever, but despite our age, we still live with passion and exuberance. We can play golf, or basketball, or swim. We can write, chat, text, and be witty. We can tell stories of our youth and embellish them with details young folks can relate to.

We prefer to be compared to those classic automobiles or movies or recipes — you know, the kind of things that people rave about and marvel at.

Our generation should be savored like your grandmother’s favorite soup, or your great-granddad’s ‘57 Chevy, or “Gone With the Wind.”

We are vibrant — so go ahead and marvel and rave about us.

We can be a valuable resource because we possess knowledge of things that happened long before many of today’s generations experienced.

And we will gladly take time to explain why they really were “the good old days.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.