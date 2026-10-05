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ASHLEY — Three men remained jailed Monday on charges they solicited who they believed was a teenage girl for sex.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny, Troop P, arrested Stern Smith, 58, of Hayfield Road, Shavertown, Alex Barry Daubert, 40, of North Railroad Avenue, Frackville, and Ryan Alex Dill, 30, of Brookside Drive, Dalton, when they separately arrived at a pre-arranged location on Thursday, according to court records.

Court records filed against Smith, Daubert and Dill, allege they separately responded online to who they believe was a teenage girl who offered sexual services in exchange for cash.

Daubert was allegedly found with chewable tablets to treat erectile dysfunction, gloves, a mask and handcuffs in his vehicle, court records say.

District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township arraigned Smith, Daubert and Dill on Friday. The trio were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail, each.

Smith was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, criminal use of communication facility, promote prostitution, unlawful contact with a minor, and resisting arrest.

Daubert was charged with criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal use of communication facility, criminal attempt to promote prostitution, and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

Dill was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, criminal use of communication facility, promote prostitution, and unlawful contact with a minor.