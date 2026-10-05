🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas granted a request for the exhumation of an unidentified woman’s body found along the Susquehanna River more than 60 years ago.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle Jr. filed a petition seeking to have the body of the unidentified female exhumed to extract DNA with assistance from the county Coroner’s Office and the University of South Florida.

South Florida University recently received grant funds to exhume the unidentified woman in an effort to identify the female from DNA extracted from bones.

“The goals and objectives of this exhumation are to establish facts about the death of Jane Doe (1964) and to clarify the official record. It is in the public interest to identify her and in doing so, such attempts will further this investigation and possibly identify her,” Sanguedolce and McMonagle wrote in the petition, which was authorized by Lupas.

The body was buried in a plot in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hanover Township on May 20, 1964, nine days after being found along the Susquehanna River near Kirby Park on May 11, 1964.

According to a story published in the Times Leader Evening News on May 12, 1964, an Edwardsville man in a row boat fishing on the river several hundred yards downstream from the Market Street Bridge found the body in brush along the west bank of the river.

The story in the Evening News reported the body was unclothed and badly decomposed when discovered.

Then-county Coroner Dr. John Gibbons told the Evening News that foul play was not expected and imprints of dentures were taken in an attempt to make identification.

In their petition filed before Lupas, Sanguedolce and McMonagle wrote “this investigation is possibly criminal in nature.”

The woman was reported in the story and in the petition to be between 40 and 60 years of age. The race of the woman was not listed.