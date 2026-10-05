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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested after initiating not one but two pursuits while speeding on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Isa Jabril Lindsay, 19, of McLean Street, was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on two counts each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and one count each of failure to stop at red traffic signal, failure to stop at stop sign, illegally changing roadway lanes, and improper sun screening.

Lindsay was released after posting $5,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Saturday, 1:24 a.m: A Wilkes-Barre Township police officer conducting traffic patrol on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard spotted a 2023 Audi A3 speeding while traveling north. The officer pursued the Audi that turned onto an exit ramp to East Northampton Street.

The officer had the cruiser’s lights activated as the driver, identified as Lindsay, sped away at a high rate of speed into Wilkes-Barre City and turned onto a side street of East Northampton Street. The officer terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns in a residential area.

Saturday, 2 a.m: The same officer returned to patrol Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and spotted the same Audi speeding past him in the same area of the roadway. The officer initiated a second chase that topped 100 mph when the driver, identified as Lindsay, turned onto the service road to Home Depot where he lost control and crashed the vehicle that became disabled.

Lindsay claimed he was delivering a Door Dash order as the reason for speeding, the complaint says.