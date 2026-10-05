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Jury selection got underway Monday at the Luzerne County Courthouse for the Wilkes-Barre criminal homicide trial of Jary Javier Fortuna.

Fortuna, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox, 33, in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street on May 6, 2024.

Detectives with Wilkes-Barre City police and the district attorney’s office allege Fortuna was joined by Fernando Bracero, 37, Justice Flenory, 26, Jaime Knights, 65, Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, and two other men when they attacked Knox, whom they blamed for a drug-rip, according to court records.

Knox suffered three stab wounds in the assault and died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Bracero was convicted of first-degree murder following a trial in June and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Flenory pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison. Knights pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and has not been sentenced.

Along with criminal homicide, Fortuna is also charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

As of late Monday afternoon, six jurors were selected for Fortuna’s trial, with six more to be picked plus four alternates.

Fortuna’s trial is before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas.

An arrest warrant charging Rosario-Miranda with criminal homicide remains active.