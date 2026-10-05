King’s College introduces largest incoming class in 6 years

People arrive for the blessing and dedication ceremony for King’s College’s new Frank and Carolyn Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare Education, a more than $8 million redevelopment project of the former Times Leader building that includes 60,000 square feet of renovated space and five floors of state-of-the-art labs and education resources.

A view from a fourth-floor roof access platform of the former Times Leader Building on North Main Street shows the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences.

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WILKES-BARRE — King’s College welcomed 458 first-year students for Fall 2026 — marking its largest incoming class in six years and an 8.5% increase over last year.

The Class of 2030 represents 18 states and 213 high schools, bringing a range of backgrounds, interests, and career aspirations to campus, as the college celebrates its 80th anniversary.

This year’s first-year enrollment surpasses each class since 2021, with 36 more students than last fall.

Alongside that growth, King’s welcomed its largest number of first-year students of color in the past six years. These 177 students represent nearly 39% of the incoming class.

The college also continues to serve students who are the first in their families to pursue a four-year degree. Among incoming students with recorded first-generation information, 40% identify as first-generation college students, reflecting the importance of educational access within the King’s community.

The incoming class also includes a Gates Scholar — a recipient of The Gates Scholarship, a highly selective national scholarship for outstanding high school seniors from low-income households.

“Welcoming our largest incoming class in six years is an exciting milestone for King’s and a reflection of the work our faculty and staff do to help students build their futures here,” said Bill Conlon, vice president of enrollment management and marketing. “These students bring a wide range of experiences and aspirations, and we’re proud they have chosen King’s as the place to explore their interests, build meaningful connections, and discover where they want to go from here.”

While the incoming class includes students from across the country, Pennsylvania remains the strongest source of new Monarchs. A total of 340 first-year students, approximately 74% of the class, are from Pennsylvania — up 33 students from last year.

Approximately 58% of the incoming class comes from within 45 miles of campus, underscoring the college’s strong ties to the surrounding region.

Students are pursuing academic interests across the college, with health sciences accounting for approximately 34% of the incoming class and the William G. McGowan School of Business representing 22%. The five-year physician assistant program is the most popular individual program, followed by business administration–management and nursing.

The class also includes 32 undeclared students who will have opportunities to explore their academic interests as they determine their course of study.

Beyond the classroom, 198 incoming students are student-athletes, representing approximately 43% of the class.

As King’s celebrates its 80th anniversary, the arrival of its largest first-year class in six years marks another milestone in the college’s mission to educate students for lives of professional success and meaningful service.